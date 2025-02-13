Negotiating with Hamas comes at a high cost: agony for Israeli hostages and their families as they rely on a fragile deal

13 February 2025, 13:38

Negotiating with Hamas comes at a high cost: agony for Israeli hostages and their families as they rely on a fragile deal
Negotiating with Hamas comes at a high cost: agony for Israeli hostages and their families as they rely on a fragile deal. Picture: Getty

By Dr Amira Halperin

It's hard to predict the future of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas, but we can be certain that the anguish experienced by Israeli hostage families and the nation as a whole will sadly continue

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Families of Israeli hostages were terrified of the possible consequences of a failure to resume the hostage deal, as Hamas announced it would not release the three hostages scheduled to be returned this coming Saturday, ostensibly given ceasefire violations include allowing insufficient aid into the Gaza Strip only to row back on their pledge within the following days.

Why was Hamas considering postponing the release of the hostages, then? The barriers, as I see them, are an obvious result of negotiating with a terrorist organisation which openly professes its commitment to the “resistance against the occupation” and demonstrates a violently anti-Zionist ideology. This was most recently demonstrated by their prominent use of signs proclaiming that “Zionism will not win” during recent hostage releases.

Hamas's claims are problematic on two counts. Firstly, since this war’s outbreak, Israel facilitated the daily passage of aid into the Gaza Strip along with not insignificant medical assistance. Despite numerous operational difficulties including aid being looted within the coastal enclave, Israel has continued these efforts.

Secondarily, it is now clear just how badly they have mistreated the hostages they seized and held since 7th October 2023 given their starvation and lack of medical treatment.

Earlier today, the IDF confirmed that Shlomo Mantzur (86) who was due to be released in the first phase of a ceasefire had in fact been murdered by Hamas on 7th October 2023. His body has been held in Gaza since with his family living in hope that we would return home soon, even appealing to the public to celebrate his birthday by enjoying his favourite flavour of ice cream (pistachio).

Elma Avraham, who was 84 at the time of her abduction and released in November 2023’s ceasefire, is now wheelchair-bound and requires round-the-clock carer support. According to medics treating released hostages, there is a clear and present danger to all of the hostages’ lives.

Alon Ohel, who was abducted from the Nova festival, turned 24 in captivity yesterday. According to the testimonies of other released hostages, he was injured, is being denied medical treatment, and forced to remain in chains.

His mother, Idit’s agony, is an indication of what is yet to come: ”It was not easy to hear, I even fainted, which is acceptable for a mother that has not seen her son in so many days. I don't think there's a mother in this world that would even be able to sleep if they knew their son has not been fed or been able to move for so many days”.

What happens next is uncertain, especially as the live hostages were Hamas’s strongest and most useful negotiating chips. The status of younger male hostages whom Hamas are treating as soldiers given their presumed reserve liability is unconfirmed too.

It’s hard to predict how the situation will develop, but we can be certain that the anguish experienced by Israeli hostage families and the nation as a whole will sadly continue for the foreseeable future.

________________

Dr Amira Halperin is a Senior Research Associate at Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre (BICOM) and media expert at Forum Dvorah, an Israeli network of leading women in national security and foreign policy.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

2 hours ago

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands before their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?

4 hours ago

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

5 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Exclusive
Katie Amess has spoken out about the need for an inquiry into her father's murder by an Islamist terrorist

Daughter of Sir David Amess, MP murdered by Islamist terrorist, ‘made to sign NDA’ on report into father’s death

Italian F1 Grand Prix - Previews

Nightclub bouncer behind £12m plot to reveal Formula One star Michael Schumacher's health secrets jailed

Ragley Hall, Warwickshire.

Earl sues parents over 'trauma' for not being gifted £85 million Warwickshire estate

An asteroid could hit earth in 2036.

NASA makes 'emergency' decision over asteroid the size of Big Ben that could strike Earth

German police officer in front of a crowd

German school on lockdown after 'armed teenager' targets female pupil - as police hunt suspect

Ali Harbi Ali was found guilty of murdering MP Sir David Amess

'Problematic' assessment of Sir David Amess' killer led to Prevent case being closed 'too quickly', review finds

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brothers Mohammed Fahir Amaaz and Muhammad Amaad arriving at Liverpool Crown Court

Brothers deny assaulting police officers in viral video at Manchester Airport

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour

Mystery deepens over British couple found dead in France as wife 'made appointments' before deaths
Freezing rain will hit the UK.

Rare freezing rain that poses risks for planes and downs trees will hit UK in days, warns Met Office
Kanye West had his account suspended after posting "I AM A NAZI."

Kanye West has X account reactivated after deleting anti-Semitic rant

The voice of Huw Edwards has been removed from an episode of Dr Who

Disgraced BBC presenter Huw Edwards erased from episode of Dr Who

Elizabeth Line train drivers will go on strike

Elizabeth Line train drivers to stage series of strikes amid pay dispute

The largest of the Chagos islands, Diego Garcia, the site of a joint military facility of the United Kingdom and the United States

US makes last-ditch intervention in Chagos islands negotiations amid concerns China will benefit from deal
'It's not a witch hunt, we want accountability,' Barnaby Webber's mother has said.

'It's not a witch hunt,' says mother of Nottingham attack victim as she calls for 'accountability'
Sir Keir Starmer has been forced to abandon his visit to a construction site in Buckinghamshire after the event was drowned out by tractor horns.

Watch as PM forced to abandon housing visit after farmers blaring EDM gatecrash speech

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attacks, block Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest calling for the release of all hostages

Hamas backs down over Israeli hostage deal threat amid fears ceasefire will collapse