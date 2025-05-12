The NHS and care sector would have collapsed long ago without overseas workers

12 May 2025, 07:40

The NHS and care sector would have collapsed long ago without overseas workers. Picture: Alamy

By Christina McAnea

The NHS and the care sector would have collapsed long ago without the thousands of workers who've come to the UK from overseas.

Given all the recent talk of changes to immigration rules, migrant health and care staff already here will now be understandably anxious about what's to happen to them.

The government must reassure these overseas workers that they'll be allowed to stay and continue with their indispensable work.

Hostile language towards migrants, the ban on bringing dependants and exploitation by unscrupulous employers have seen visa applications from overseas care workers fall off a cliff in the past year.

The latest figures show that applications are down 81% on the previous 12 months. It’s hardly surprising that migrant care workers no longer want to come here. Who could blame them for wanting to head to more welcoming parts of the world where their skills will be more appreciated?

The way overseas care workers have been treated by some corrupt care bosses is shameful. Some have told UNISON they've had to share beds with other workers. Others have had to sleep rough.

Some have paid thousands of pounds to intermediaries in return for jobs before they even arrive. They’re then housed in overcrowded, substandard accommodation. And subjected to appalling racist abuse.

That’s no way to treat workers propping up the crisis-stricken care service. Ministers must crack down on those breaking the law and remove visa sponsorship from all care employers.

Politicians must stop describing care jobs as low-skilled, too. They are anything but that.

The work is tough and demanding, it requires a high level of skills and huge amounts of empathy, as any family whose relative is receiving care support knows only too well.

The social care sector has been in crisis for years. With so many thousands of workers short, it's unable to provide care for all those needing support.

That has a huge impact on the NHS too. Many people can’t be discharged from hospital because there’s no care package in place to enable them to go home.

The government must get on with making its fair pay agreement a reality and ensure social care is funded properly.

So long as care wages stay barely above the legal minimum, employers will never be able to recruit the staff needed to deliver a national care service of which we can all be proud.

Christina McAnea is UNISON general secretary.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

