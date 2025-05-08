I will never cosy up to Nigel Farage and his toxic rhetoric, writes John Swinney

8 May 2025, 11:42

I will never cosy up to Nigel Farage and his toxic rhetoric, writes John Swinney.
I will never cosy up to Nigel Farage and his toxic rhetoric, writes John Swinney. Picture: LBC/Alamy
John Swinney

By John Swinney

This week, I marked my first year in office as Scotland’s First Minister and set out my Programme for Government – the plan for what we will do to support people in Scotland over the next year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ordinarily, this would be published much later in the year – but I’ve brought it forward to ensure we can act now to deliver on people’s priorities and to allow a full year of delivery before the Scottish Parliament elections.

Times are still tough for too many people, and it is so important to me that people across the country know that my government is focussed – fully and entirely – on their priorities, and that I as First Minister am on their side.

Since taking office a year ago, I have heard loud and clear what people have been telling us about access to the NHS.  While many people will tell me about their positive experiences of world-class care, there are in too many cases difficulties in accessing that care.

That is particularly true when it comes to trying to get a GP appointment which causes real frustration for people. So we’ve listened and we’re taking action to fix it.

Yesterday, I confirmed that my government will take a range of measures to change that, including plans to deliver an extra 100,000 appointments focused on key risk factors like high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

And I know that people are still really struggling with the cost of living crisis – with energy bills, food prices and other household costs still continuing to rise.

So I have confirmed my government’s Cost of Living Guarantee – a package of support for people in Scotland that does not exist anywhere else in the United Kingdom.

Under the SNP, people in Scotland pay lower council tax and water bills than south of the border, prescriptions will continue to be free, young people and older people will benefit from free bus travel, parents will be supported with a package of free childcare worth £6000 per child and university tuition will continue to be free.

And to add to that, my government is scrapping peak rail fares in Scotland – massively cutting the costs of people’s commute and keeping more money in people’s pockets during tough times.

I have set out the progress that I am determined to deliver over the course of the next year – and it is a record of delivery we can be proud to take to the country.

And the reality is, we see very clearly south of the border the consequences of a government that does not deliver for those who elected them.  The local election results in England were a chilling reminder of that.

Since coming to office, Keir Starmer’s government has let down people across the UK – scrapping the winter fuel payment, failing to bring down energy bills and cutting support for disabled people.

They have opened the door to Nigel Farage – and rather than standing up to his toxic rhetoric, Labour’s reaction to the spectre of Farage has been to act as a pale imitation of them.

Labour are mimicking their language on migration, moving ever further to the right and even leaving open the option of working with them at Holyrood.

I couldn’t be clearer – the SNP will do no deals with Farage.  We will never cosy up to Farage.  And we will never allow his destructive, right-wing approach to be normalised in our politics.

Only the SNP has the courage to confront Nigel Farage and his populist agenda head on.  And only the SNP has the strength to beat him and his toxic politics for good.

We will do that by delivering for Scotland on the issues that matter the most to people – improving access to GPs, keeping more money in people’s pockets and driving economic growth and opportunity for everyone in our country.

But we will also do it by delivering hope, with our vision for a better future of an enterprising, outward-looking and compassionate Scotland where everyone is supported.

It is those twin tracks of delivery and hope which has put my government and my party back on the front foot.

We are showing with actions, not words, that we are on Scotland’s side and over the next year, that is how we intend to continue.  We will focus relentlessly on delivering on people’s priorities and demonstrating an alternative to the broken Westminster model which is dancing to Farage’s tune and balancing the books on the backs of pensioners, the poor and disabled people.

We will take that message to all of Scotland – and next year, we can shift the tectonic plates of Scottish politics.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

The government wants a 'digital NHS' but are they willing to spend the £21 billion needed to make it a success?

The government wants a 'digital NHS' but are they willing to spend the £21 billion needed to make it a success?

2 hours ago

From Normandy to Ukraine: why VE Day still matters in a world fighting for freedom

From Normandy to Ukraine: Why VE Day still matters in a world fighting for freedom, writes James Cleverly

3 hours ago

If we want a more diverse creative industry, it’s time to do more than talk about it.

If we want a more diverse creative industry, it’s time to do more than talk about it

21 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wetherspoons has confirmed 15 new locations for 2025/26

Where are the new Wetherspoons opening in the UK? Pub chain confirms 15 new locations

Paul Mescal, from left, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, and Harris Dickinson, cast members of the upcoming films about The Beatles

Starstruck Barry Keoghan recalls meeting Ringo Starr ahead of upcoming Beatles biopic

President Trump is likely to be in the UK for an unprecedented second royal visit

What could be in the US - UK trade deal?

Rio Ferdinand to miss punditry duty after being hospitalised

Rio Ferdinand to miss Man Utd tie after posting picture from hospital bed

Smokey Robinson has described rape allegations against him as 'vile'

Smokey Robinson's lawyer says rape allegations against him 'vile and false'

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Man arrested on stalking charges after crashing car into gates of Jennifer Aniston's home

The Hayes fire is affecting Heathrow

Mystery surrounding Heathrow fire that triggered airport power outage as investigation says cause of blaze unknown
Governor Elmano and Mayor Evandro Leitao during an event held at Arena Castelao marks the announcement of Fortaleza as one of the hosts of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

FIFA confirms host cities for 2027 Women’s World Cup

'They've alienated every single subsection of society'

Caller Phil ruthlessly describes a Labour Party that 'doesn't appeal to anyone'

'In the Middle East, you're a laughing stock"

Caller Stewart says UK migration policy is "stirring up trouble"