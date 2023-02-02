No consumer should be forced into having a pre-pay energy meter

2 February 2023, 18:29

Lawyer Dean Dunham gives his LBC views
Lawyer Dean Dunham gives his LBC views. Picture: LBC
Dean Dunham

By Dean Dunham

Government must take immediate and decisive action in relation to pre-pay energy meters - here’s why.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As energy firms announce bumper profits during the energy cost crisis a more shady side of the industry has started to emerge where providers force or trick consumers into having a pre-paid meter and then use this as a mechanism to ensure past debts are paid and future supplies are paid in advance at a higher rate.

Every week I answer LBC listeners legal questions in relation to a wide range of consumer issues.

Over the past few months lots of those questions have involved issues with energy providers and I’ve heard countless horror stories about pre pay meters.

Listeners have told me:

  • They have been misled into having a pre-payment meter
  • They had no idea their supply was going to be more expensive with a pre-pay meter
  • Following installation of a pre-pay meter they have been cut off for being in arrears
  • When topping up a newly installed pre-pay meter the funds were allocated to past debts leaving them with no funds for electricity

Listen to the Consumer Hour with Dean Dunham on Global Player

Is this legal?

Misleading consumers NO, but forcing a consumer who has energy arrears to have a pre-payment meter unfortunately yes.

Government has thankfully latched on to the issue and agrees this practice must stop but action is better than words.

The business secretary, Grant Shapps, has written to suppliers demanding they stop forcibly moving households on to more expensive pre-paid energy tariffs.

Mr Shapps said: “Suppliers are clearly jumping the gun and moving at-risk customers on to prepayment meters before offering them the support they are entitled to – I simply cannot believe that every possible alternative has been exhausted in all these cases."

This is a step in the right direction but is not enough. Instead this barbaric approach adopted by energy providers must be stopped.

It was also positive news to hear today that British Gas has announced that it will no longer apply for warrants to force entry to people’s homes to install pre-pay meters.

I urge other providers to follow suit and for urgent changes to be implemented so that it becomes unlawful to:

  • Force entry into people’s homes to install a pre-pay meter
  • Charge more to pre-pay meter customers.

If you have an issue with a pre-pay meter or if your provider is trying to force one of these money machines on you, give me a call on the LBC Consumer Hour this Friday at 9pm.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: Solving Northern Ireland protocol is the 'biggest political challenge Sunak faces'

1 hour ago

Shelagh Fogarty 02/02/23

Landlord comes home to 'break-in' and forced prepayment meter after tenants fail to pay bills

3 hours ago

James O’Brien compares the ‘vicious’ abuse received by Meghan Markle to Dominic Raab allegations

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media for 'normalising' bullying amid Dominic Raab allegations

7 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

1 month ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

1 month ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Martin Lewis speaking to Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC

Low interest rates may never return to where they were, says Martin Lewis

A video shows the moment two women had an argument in hushed tones on a train, after one of them allegedly told off other travellers for talking too loudly in the quiet carriage.

'Do you not know what quiet means?': Moment two women have hushed row over 'loud talking' in train's quiet carriage
Vladimir Putin has amassed almost 500,000 troops as tensions in Ukraine rise

Putin amasses 500,000 troops for 'new Ukraine invasion' ahead of war's first anniversary

The search for Nicola has been stepped up on the seventh day

'People don't vanish into thin air': Sister of Nicola Bulley 'stuck in nightmare' as hunt for mum-of-two continues
Australia's new five dollar note won't feature King Charles III, after a decision by the country's central bank to replace the late Queen's portrait on the current design with a tribute to the "culture and history" of Indigenous Australians.

King Charles won't appear on Australian $5 note, as country moves to represent Indigenous history
Former soldier David Jonathan Holden (l) given three year suspended sentence for shooting Aidan McAnespie(r) at checkpoint in Northern Ireland in 1988

Ex-British soldier avoids jail for killing Catholic man at Northern Ireland army checkpoint in 1988
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood today had all charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive control against him dropped

Mason Greenwood breaks silence after all charges against Manchester United footballer dropped
Martin Lewis told LBC "I think it is a difficult year to be introducing ULEZ"

"Difficult year" to go ahead with Ulez as people struggle with cost of living, says Martin Lewis
Dominic Raab is a ‘robust man’ but doesn’t bully people, says former Boris Johnson adviser

Boris Johnson's former adviser brands Dominic Raab 'robust' but refuses to label him a 'bully'
Suella Braverman a 'liar' says union boss

Union boss Mark Serwotka brands Suella Braverman a 'liar', after border left unguarded for nine days