North-east Scotland is special - Trump's visits help more people realise it, writes Russell Borthwick

26 July 2025, 14:49

The US President spent his Saturday morning in Scotland on the golf course he owns in Ayrshire
The US President spent his Saturday morning in Scotland on the golf course he owns in Ayrshire. Picture: Getty
Russell Borthwick

By Russell Borthwick

The North-east of Scotland will once again find itself under the global spotlight as Donald Trump returns to Aberdeenshire to officially open the new course at Trump International Scotland.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Whatever your personal views of the man, there can be no denying that his decision to invest in our region has brought long-term economic benefits and put this part of the world on the map for millions of people.

His visit is another opportunity to showcase Aberdeenshire to an international audience, and we welcome it.

The new course is a world-class addition to the golf offering in this part of Scotland, already recognised as a global destination for the sport.

The continued development of the Menie Estate, backed by over a decade of private investment by the Trump family, is creating jobs, attracting high-value visitors, and helping to drive the rapid growth of the local tourism sector.

At a time when we are striving to diversify the North-east economy and strengthen its resilience beyond oil and gas, this kind of high-profile, globally resonant development is exactly the kind of good news story we need.

The fact that a DP World Tour event will now be hosted here this summer is evidence of the venue's growing international reputation and the positive economic ripple effect it can bring.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce exists to support investment, economic growth and opportunity in this region. That means championing those - whether local entrepreneurs or international investors - who are willing to invest their money in making our communities stronger and more prosperous.

Mr. Trump’s long-standing connection to Scotland and his evident pride in his mother’s Hebridean roots have translated into a sustained commitment to Aberdeenshire. That should be recognised.

We hope that this visit, and the attention it brings, helps more people discover what we already know: that the North-east of Scotland is a special place to visit and to invest.

________________

Russell Borthwick is the Chief Executive of the Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Chelsea beat Paris St-Germain in Club World Cup final in July

Football needs an off season to let other sports shine

1 hour ago

Around 150 trade unionists gathered to show solidarity with the Brum bin workers at the picket line at Perry Barr Waste Depot near Birmingham as part of the Birmingham Bin Strike.

Striking doctors deserve sympathy – but not half as much as Birmingham’s bin workers

2 hours ago

UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs David Lammy, speaks during a press conference with Australian leaders and UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey, during the Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations.

The UK and Australia are betting on each other

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Earning the title of "leading country for missing devices in Europe", Britain has seen phone theft claims quadruple since June 2021.

Phone theft epidemic: UK now Europe's hotspot as gangs switch from drugs to devices

Hundreds have gathered across Scottish cities to protest Donald Trump's visit as the US president spends much of his first day in Scotland on his Turnberry golf course.

'Nae Trump': Hundreds of protestors take to streets as US President spends first day in Scotland golfing

A view of holiday and freight traffic queueing to use the Port of Dover in Kent, as travellers make their way across the Channel for the summer holidays. Picture date: Saturday July 26, 2025.

Busiest day of summer holiday as 3 million drivers hit British roads and 10,000 cars passing through Dover

Former presenter Gregg Wallace has defended himself against allegations of misconduct in a new interview

Gregg Wallace apologises, but says he's 'not a sex pest'

People attend a vigil for shooting victims Vanessa Whyte, 45 and her children, James, 14, and Sara, 13.

Hundreds gather at community vigil for mother and children killed in Co Fermanagh shooting

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media after he arrived at Prestwick Airport

Trump touches down in Scotland ahead of meeting the PM and says: 'Stop the windmills and stop immigration'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing after Sprint ahead of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps in Spa, Belgium on July 26, 2025.

Max Verstappen wins first F1 race after Christian Horner’s sacking as Red Bull F1 boss

The tech firm at the centre of the viral ‘kiss cam’ cheating scandal has released a cheeky clip - featuring Coldplay singer Chris Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

Company at centre of viral Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal drops cheeky video - with surprise twist
Counter terrorism police expect an uptick in children being radicalised over the school holiday.

Counter terrorism police expect uptick in children being radicalised over school holiday

Oasis fans at Wembley Stadium.

Oasis dedicate song to late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne during packed-out gig

Dame Cleo Laine was a Grammy award-winning, leading figure of the British jazz music scene

Dame Cleo Laine, the 'First Lady of Jazz’, dies aged 97 as tributes pour in

Wrexham have made an ambitious approach for Christian Eriksen, according to the former Manchester United midfielder’s agent.

Wrexham make surprising approach for Danish footballer Christian Eriksen

England forward Lauren James is facing a race against time to be fit for Sunday’s Euro 2025 final with Spain.

England’s Lauren James in race against time to recover from injury as Euro 2025 final draws ever closer
The Forth Road Bridge was closed to traffic on Friday after 10 Greenpeace activists suspended themselves from the structure in order to block a tanker.

Forth Road Bridge closed as 10 Greenpeace activists hang from ropes

Henry Riley is in disbelief, as caller Graham says the sport is being 'thrown down his throat'.

Henry Riley is in disbelief at caller Graham's take on women's football

Matthew Wright's theory on the 'strongest form of protest' the UK could show Trump

Matthew Wright's theory on the 'strongest form of protest' the UK could show Trump