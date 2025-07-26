North-east Scotland is special - Trump's visits help more people realise it, writes Russell Borthwick

The US President spent his Saturday morning in Scotland on the golf course he owns in Ayrshire. Picture: Getty

By Russell Borthwick

The North-east of Scotland will once again find itself under the global spotlight as Donald Trump returns to Aberdeenshire to officially open the new course at Trump International Scotland.

Whatever your personal views of the man, there can be no denying that his decision to invest in our region has brought long-term economic benefits and put this part of the world on the map for millions of people.

His visit is another opportunity to showcase Aberdeenshire to an international audience, and we welcome it.

The new course is a world-class addition to the golf offering in this part of Scotland, already recognised as a global destination for the sport.

The continued development of the Menie Estate, backed by over a decade of private investment by the Trump family, is creating jobs, attracting high-value visitors, and helping to drive the rapid growth of the local tourism sector.

At a time when we are striving to diversify the North-east economy and strengthen its resilience beyond oil and gas, this kind of high-profile, globally resonant development is exactly the kind of good news story we need.

The fact that a DP World Tour event will now be hosted here this summer is evidence of the venue's growing international reputation and the positive economic ripple effect it can bring.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce exists to support investment, economic growth and opportunity in this region. That means championing those - whether local entrepreneurs or international investors - who are willing to invest their money in making our communities stronger and more prosperous.

Mr. Trump’s long-standing connection to Scotland and his evident pride in his mother’s Hebridean roots have translated into a sustained commitment to Aberdeenshire. That should be recognised.

We hope that this visit, and the attention it brings, helps more people discover what we already know: that the North-east of Scotland is a special place to visit and to invest.

Russell Borthwick is the Chief Executive of the Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

