Not everyone understood Ozzy - but Birmingham always did

Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge, Birmingham, July 2025, with fans and onlookers bringing flowers and gifts of respect following Ozzy's passing. Picture: Alamy

By Erin Wilson

On a bridge in the centre of Birmingham, there are hundreds of flower bunches left.

Half-drunk pints line up next to one another. And there's an Aston Villa knitted beanie on a fake bust of one of the Black Sabbath members.

It's Wednesday, 23rd July - the day after the news has broken that Ozzy Osbourne, the frontman of arguably the biggest heavy metal band of all time, has died.

A week later, the city will pay its final respects to the “Prince of Darkness” with a cortege procession and musical tribute past Black Sabbath Bridge.

It's worth noting here that I am not a born-and-bred Brummie. The history of the city - musical or otherwise - has only existed for me since I moved to Birmingham last year.

In the week since the news broke, you can feel a change. More people are out on the streets and between Ozzy’s dulcet tones played out of a screen circling the streets of the city and occasional chants of "Ozzy, Ozzy, Ozzy" - there's a feeling that something is different, it’s hard to describe. To put it simply, it’s a city mourning the loss of one of its own.

At the bridge on Broad Street, fans gather, both young and old. Messages in all sorts of different languages are left. The trams and buses trying to navigate the traffic have to beep people out of the way - there's that many people gathered on this small section of pavement in a city that never shouts about itself enough.

A message left reads, "Ozzy, I didn't know about Birmingham until I knew you existed - and now I call it home."

Right now, I don't think you can turn anywhere in the city without seeing some sort of tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. Next to the bench on Black Sabbath Bridge there's the Hall of Fame - with a star for the man himself. Walk a little further towards the city centre, and a poster of the working-class hero hangs outside the city's museum, where only a few weeks ago an exhibition of him was opened by his wife, Sharon.

Further outside the city centre, there’s Villa Park - now the site of the band’s final gig. Played only a few weeks ago, the “Back to the Beginning” concert was their final swan song to the city that made them. And finally, The Crown Pub on Station Street - where it all began back in 1968.

Ozzy was definitely a controversial man, and he wasn't everyone's cup of tea, but he was loved. And clearly loved no more than by the people of Birmingham.

So I think the message here is a simple one.

The message is: thank you.

Thank you Ozzy for what you did for Birmingham, for the people of this city, for creating a community and for being a pioneer of heavy metal music - it’s something we will be profoundly grateful for, for years to come.

