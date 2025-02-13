Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

By StephenRigley

There were 'two shooters' involved in the JFK assassination.

This was the bombshell information revealed by Anna Paulina Luna, head of the new Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, as she shone new light on the mystery that has surrounded the Kennedy assassination for more than 60 years.

This new detail pours cold water on the 'single bullet' theory reported by the Warren Commission and that there was only one shooter.

So Lee Harvey Oswald could not have been acting alone when he fired at the President from his base in the Texas Book Depository as JFK drove through Dallas.

Personally, I never thought Oswald was a lone assassin.

I have seen the Zapruder film which shows the fatal shot and have never been convinced that even a highly trained marksman like Oswald could hit JFK at that distance and at that angle.

I don't know if Oswald was having help from the CIA, Cubans, Mafia, Soviets or whoever, but I am looking forward to getting into the newly uncovered information and hopefully answering these questions.

But what can we learn from this in the UK?

To say there are no unanswered questions regarding high-profile deaths over the past few years is not correct.

Let's take the death of Princess Diana in Paris 1997.

I have no doubt that the conspiracy theories are incorrect and her death in the Alma Tunnel was simply a tragic sequence of events brought about by a drunk driver.

Yes, there has been an inquest and an inquiry into her death. A nearly 1,000-page inquest was released debunking these various theories and revisiting all the details of that night.

But some still believe the Al Fayed-fuelled conspiracy theories that she was murdered as a result of a plot hatched by Prince Philip and the security services.

Clearly this is nonsense, but even now, there are some unanswered questions around driver Henri Paul, contacts with the French authorities both before and after her death and if Dodi had actually proposed.

Maybe these do not exist inside the government archives, but maybe they do.

Perhaps one case that has more questions for our secret government agencies is the death of government arms inspector Dr David Kelly who killed himself following a huge scandal involving Tony Blair's government and the war in Iraq.

Dr Kelly was exposed and hauled before MPs after he was revealed as a source behind a controversial report into a 'sexed up dossier' making a case for Britain to join the US in a war in Iraq.

Days later, on July 18, 2003, his body was found in woodland near his home in Oxfordshire after he apparently took his own life.

The government-commissioned Hutton Inquiry found he had killed himself, as did the inquest into his death.

But three medical experts have said publicly that it was 'highly improbable' he bled to death from a self-inflicted wound to his wrist.

Questions also remain over why no fingerprints were found on the knife he used and why only a non-toxic amount of the painkiller coproxamol was found in his system when he appeared to have taken a large dose.

Can government files shed light on what happened to Dr Kelly?

It isn't just journalists like myself who want to know. Even after all these years, Dr Kelly's family deserve to know the truth about what happened to him.

There is no doubt that Donald Trump has sent shockwaves around the world during his first few days back in The White House.

We should applaud his determination to reveal the truth about these notorious cases.

Where possible we in the UK shouldn't be afraid to lift back the cloak on some of history's greatest mysteries and once and for all provide the answers that we in society and most importantly the families involved need.

