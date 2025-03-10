'Nudifying apps' are a growing threat to women and girls. Will the Online Safety Act be enough?

10 March 2025, 06:48

'Nudifying apps' are a growing threat to women and girls. Will the Online Safety Act be enough?
'Nudifying apps' are a growing threat to women and girls. Will the Online Safety Act be enough? Picture: Getty
Katie Mehew

By Katie Mehew

Taylor Swift, Natalie Portman, Cathy Newman - three exceptional women with something deeply troubling in common: they have all been victims of sexually explicit deepfakes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sexually explicit deepfakes are AI-generated or altered images or videos depicting individuals in intimate or sexual situations, without consent. Advances in technology mean that deepfakes are alarmingly lifelike, with devastating impacts on victims.

From 17 March 2025, new provisions under The Online Safety Act will require internet service providers - including social media platforms and search engines – to proactively remove illegal content including intimate image abuse such as sexually explicit deepfakes, and prevent it from appearing in the first place. Websites hosting such content could face fines of up to 10% of their global revenue from Ofcom, the UK's Communications Regulator.

The Government also plans to criminalise the creation of sexually explicit deepfakes without consent. The Online Safety Act already made it a criminal offence to share or threaten to share intimate images without consent, including deepfakes. These measures align with the Government's pledge to halve violence against women and girls within the next decade.

These legal reforms cannot come soon enough. Research shows that 98% of deepfakes are pornographic, with 99% targeting women. While celebrities are often targeted, ordinary women face the greatest risk. A 2024 study by My Image, My Choice, found that the majority of deepfake victims are not public figures, but everyday women.

Nudifying apps, which remove clothing from images, are fuelling this abuse. My Image, My Choice reported that one nudifier app processed 600,000 photos of women within 21 days of launching. These apps are inherently misogynistic - often ineffective on photos of men - and, while banned from app stores, they remain accessible via search engines and social media ads. Their continued existence enables and generates profits from the exploitation of women and girls.

Children at risk

According to Internet Matters, 13% of children - around half a million teenagers in the UK - have encountered sexual deepfakes, whether by sending, receiving, creating or viewing them online. There is a concerning rise in schools of child-on-child abuse involving these apps. Whether driven by bullying or curiosity, young users may not realise that generating deepfakes of other children is not only harmful but illegal.

The experience of being deepfaked in adulthood is horrifying and deeply violating. For a child, it could be even more traumatic, with long-term consequences.

The need for urgent action

English law already criminalises the creation or distribution of sexual images of under 18s, including AI-generated images. While the new legislation is a critical step, enforcement and education - particularly in schools - are equally vital. Without urgent action, the unchecked rise of deepfake technology will continue to fuel online misogyny, exploitation, and lasting harm to victims.

________________

Katie Mehew is an Associate in the Reputation Protection and Crisis Management team at Mishcon de Reya.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Sick of doomscrolling at the dinner table? The cure starts with stepping outside

Sick of doomscrolling at the dinner table? The cure starts with stepping outside

18 mins ago

Markets cope well with good and bad news. They have no answers to uncertainty!

Markets cope well with good and bad news. They have no answers to uncertainty!

1 hour ago

Online Safety.

Technology is both a lifeline and a minefield for special needs children

1 hour ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Simon Fisher Becker attends the 2013 Rhode Island Comic Con at Rhode Island Convention Center

Harry Potter and Doctor Who actor dies aged 63

Police crime scene tape UK

One person airlifted to hospital after car 'lands on pedestrian' - with multiple casualties reported

Central drive Blackpool, UK.

Three found dead as police issue urgent warning over 'dangerous' batch of 'contaminated drugs'

'It's a minefield': the struggle to support special needs children online

'It's a minefield': the struggle to support special needs children online

Two British diplomats have been expelled from Moscow

Putin expels two British diplomats from Russia accusing them of ‘spying’

Elon Musk walks across the South Lawn after stepping off Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, USA. 09th Mar, 2025.

Elon Musk warns Ukraine's front line will 'collapse' if Starlink is shut down

Latest News

See more Latest News

The model is made up of around 15,000 Lego bricks

HS2 spends £20,000 on west London train station built with Lego

Jeremy Indika educates young people about sexual abuse

Online world is ‘free-for-all’ for offenders, sexual abuse survivor says

Berlin, Germany, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

Vladimir Putin expels two British diplomats as Russia accuses them of ‘spying’

The Palestinian influencer, who goes by the name Abu Wadei, shared footage on what is seemingly an inflatable dinghy on his TikTok account last week.

Hamas supporter ‘who called for slaughter of all jews’ triggers security scare after arriving in UK on migrant boat
An internet safety charity has called on the government to ban 'nudifying apps' that are used to harm women and girls.

Criminalising deepfakes 'is not enough', claims internet safety charity amid calls for total ban on 'nudifying apps'
Children are being exposed to 'sextortion' by online crime gangs

Revealed: Foreign crime gangs are blackmailing teenagers with explicit photos - and AI is making the problem worse
Lathaniel Burrell

Boy, 16, shot dead near Tube station in south London named

Traffic jam at Heathrow airport after three RisingUp! climate activists have blocked the access tunnel in protest against a third runway.

'Complete chaos' at Heathrow Airport as electric car 'explodes in tunnel outside terminal'

The King has said restoring the "disrupted harmony of our entire planet" is the most "important" task facing humanity, in his Commonwealth Day message.

King says restoring ‘disrupted harmony’ of planet is ‘most important’ task for humanity in Commonwealth Day message
It was the "right and proper" decision to hold an independent investigation into allegations of bullying in Rupert Lowe's offices, the Reform UK deputy leader has said.

Suspending Rupert Lowe was 'right and proper' decision says Reform deputy leader Richard Tice