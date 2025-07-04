Oasis are back — and this isn’t just nostalgia, it’s a cultural reckoning

4 July 2025, 15:13

Liam and Noel Gallagher
Oasis are back — and this isn’t just nostalgia, it’s a cultural reckoning. Picture: Alamy

By James Kirkham

Oasis have returned, and with them comes a rush of something which feels bigger and deeper than merely their tunes and music.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nostalgia isn’t just dominating the British summer it’s powering it completely and fuelling many of us as a result.

Tickets vanished in minutes and it’s not just middle-aged men in bucket hats reliving old glories, it’s absolutely Gen Z in Adidas, teens in Stone Island, and festival crowds who weren’t even born when Knebworth happened.

This is more than a comeback tour to me, it’s like a referendum on culture in the age of the algorithm.

Because Oasis represent a time before everything was filtered, recorded, and uploaded.

Their peak came before phones flooded the crowd and social media shaped the setlist. What they offered then and still offer now is collective feeling. Unity and a coming together, a shared emotion which is overwhelmingly hopeful. Songs built for terrace chants, stadium singing and and late-night car rides. For weddings and funerals and everything in between.

In an era of fractured attention, that unity is gold dust.

Britpop’s resurgence isn’t ironic in the slightest and not just a retro aesthetic. It’s a yearning for sincerity, for community, for a sound you don’t just listen to, but live through.

When a new parka that goes viral for resembling Lidl colours, leads to a real product drop by the supermarket chain that’s nostalgia meeting meme culture, creating commerce, story, identity. It’s newstalgia: the past reissued for the present, with just enough of a nod and a wink.

These emotional moments are economic too. From ticket sales and travel to jackets, vinyl, merchandise and content, the ripple effect touches local businesses, brands, media and more. We’ve seen it already with a visible uptick in creativity and activity, spending and optimism around culture-led events. And when culture thrives, cities follow.

Nostalgia reminds us of who we were and who we still might be. At a time when confidence in Britain feels shaky, this summer shows that belief is still there in the crowds, and in the choruses. In the thousands still willing to sing the same words, at the same time, in the same place.

________________

James Kirkham is a cultural strategist and founder of Iconic.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

x

Keir Starmer's first year: The government is struggling but far from doomed, writes Andrew Marr

3 hours ago

Trafficking in plain sight, Europe has failed Ukraine’s most vulnerable refugees

Trafficking in plain sight, Europe has failed Ukraine’s most vulnerable refugees

5 hours ago

Ryland Headley, now aged 92, who has been found guilty at Bristol Crown Court of the rape and murder of 75-year-old Louisa Dunne in 1967 i

Forensics finally caught a killer 60 years on — and that should terrify criminals

21 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

A group of men and women stand in front of some steps holding photos of their loved ones

Chinook 1994 helicopter crash families criticise MoD for ‘losing moral compass’

One person reaping the benefits of this switch is former coffee addict Dominika Blonska, a personal trainer from Wakefield, who started drinking matcha a year and a half ago.

Women with PCOS, endometriosis and hyperthyroidism embrace matcha as TikTok highlights hormone health benefits
The Prime Minister and France’s leader will dial into a meeting with allies on Thursday, as Mr Macron makes his first state visit to the UK, it is understood.

Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron to host 'coalition of the willing' meeting in the UK next week
An Oasis fan holds up his sign outside the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

Oasis mania: fans from across the globe to attend first reunion show in Cardiff as last minute tickets sell for £3,500
Harvey Willgoose was fatally stabbed to death. Picture: Family handout

Pupils barricaded themselves in cupboard after fatal school stabbing, jury hears

Young woman running outdoors

Healthy life expectancy at record low for women in most deprived areas

Scottish banknotes, with coins and a Saltire purse on top of them

Economic slowdown linked to global uncertainty amid Trump tariffs – think tank

The Old Bailey

Man denies amassing armoury of weapons and trying to whip up pandemic uprising

The NHS is to undergo a digital overhaul centred on a ‘doctor in your pocket’ app. Picture: Alamy

NHS to have digital focus hinged on 'doctor in your pocket' app

James O’Brien reacts to retail worker Gracie’s 'insane' revelation

James O’Brien reacts to retail worker Gracie’s 'insane' revelation about shoplifting