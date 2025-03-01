Ofcom must punish social media giants if they don't protect children, or calls to ban phones for under-16s will grow

1 March 2025, 10:38

Ofcom must make sure social media companies protect teens
Ofcom must make sure social media companies protect teens. Picture: Alamy

By Iona Silverman

Headlines frequently highlight the dangers that the internet, particularly social media, poses to under-18s.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Concerns are not only about the content algorithms push to impressionable minds but also about the age of the children viewing this content.

While most social media sites require users to be at least 13 years old, the Advertising Standards Authority’s "100 Children Report" reveals that children often lie about their age to access these platforms. As a result, much younger children are exposed to content and adverts for age-restricted products, which can negatively impact their mental health and contribute to self-harm, suicide, or crime.

Who is responsible?

Social media companies must start taking responsibility for the content their algorithms propagate. Traditionally, they have claimed they cannot police content, placing the onus on those who upload it to ensure its safety. This approach is no longer tenable. The Online Safety Act mandates that social media entities protect users, especially young people, from online harms. Tech companies need to increase moderation, transparency and improve their safeguarding.

Ofcom's role

Ofcom is actively working to provide guidance on enforcing the Online Safety Act, recently proposing measures for tech firms to tackle online harms against women and girls. Crucially, if Ofcom finds that a service provider has breached its obligations under the Act, it can impose penalties of up to 10% of the company's worldwide revenue or £18 million, whichever is greater, and require remedial action.

The need for swift action

While these measures are welcome, Ofcom needs to act swiftly. With rapid advancements in technology and AI, as well as a shifting political landscape, Ofcom must ensure its guidance is forward-thinking and flexible, encouraging the positive use of new technologies to counter online harm. Importantly, Ofcom must start imposing significant fines for non-compliance to give the Online Safety Act the teeth it needs to effect meaningful change.

If Ofcom cannot keep pace with technology, to ensure social media companies implement safety provisions to protect children online, we may see increased pressure to implement a blanket ban on social media for under-16s, as recently seen in Australia.

________________

Iona Silverman is a partner at law firm Freeths.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

c

It is intolerable that the BBC could act as a spokesperson and funder for an antisemitic genocidal terror group

20 hours ago

Free Speech in the UKis vbrant, protected, and misrepresented by critics

Free Speech in the UK is vibrant, protected, and misrepresented by critics

1 day ago

Donald Trump has said there's a "very good chance" of a tariff-free trade deal between the UK and US

Tariffs, Trump and Trade: How successful was Sir Keir Starmer’s trip to Washington?

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sophie Goode, 18, died in a horror e-bike crash on Nottingham University campus.

Pictured: Female student, 18, who died in horror e-bike crash on university campus

Exclusive
Couple's nightmare after being mistakenly told their baby girl had died in the womb - only to be born alive hours later

Couple tell of 'nightmare' after being wrongly told their baby girl had died in the womb

Chris Hoy

Chris Hoy says cancer 'broke his spine' as tumours spread - leaving him unable to pick up his own children

NHS hospital ward menu and cup of tea - to illustrate NHS Hospital food, UK

NHS nurse awarded £41,000 payout after being 'left out of morning tea round'

London, UK. 26th August 2024. Police officers stop and search a pair of men on the second day of the Notting Hill Carnival as security is increased following stabbings and arrests on the previous day. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News

Police officers warned 'not to bring bad energy' to stop and search as Met launches overhaul

The Prince and Princess of Wales.

William and Kate visit bakery in first joint visit to Wales in over a year

Latest News

See more Latest News

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine 'remains partners' with the US after a spat with Trump, as he touched down in the UK

Zelenskyy says Ukraine 'remains partners' with US despite 'tough dialogue', as he touches down in UK
Ukraine needs Starmer and other European leaders to help 'heal the wound' between Trump and Zelenskyy, the country's former Prime Minister has said

Ukraine relying on Starmer to 'heal wound' between Zelenskyy and Trump, country's ex-PM says after 'catastrophe'
Keir Starmer is facing calls to rescind an invitation for a state visit to Donald Trump

Calls for UK to retract Trump state visit invite after Zelenskyy row, as SNP says Starmer 'needs to get off his knees'
President Donald J Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office

'Ukraine should not be forgotten': Defiant Zelenskyy refuses to back down after White House row with Trump
President Donald Trump, center, greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

'He fought like a lion': Ukrainians rally round Zelenskyy after heated White House row with Trump
Putin is likely to have been emboldened by the argument

‘Putin is the only winner of Trump-Zelenskyy row’, Ukrainian MP tells LBC - as Kremlin openly celebrates spat
Starmer's efforts to broker peace have been thrown into disarray

Trump and Zelenskyy's row throws Starmer and Europe into disarray ahead of crunch weekend of Ukraine talks
Trump and Zelenskyy clashed on Friday

Zelenskyy refuses to apologise to Trump after White House fight - as US president accuses him of not wanting peace
Trump and Zelenskyy clashed on Friday evening

Trump accuses Zelenskyy of 'gambling with World War Three' as Starmer backs Ukraine following White House clash
KYIV, UKRAINE - 16 January 2025 - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv, Ukraine -

Starmer expresses 'unwavering support for Ukraine' as he speaks with Trump and Zelenskyy following White House clash