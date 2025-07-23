One Direction's legacy matters now more than ever, writes Jordan North

23 July 2025, 06:35

2025 marks the 15th anniversary of One Direction.
2025 marks the 15th anniversary of One Direction. Picture: LBC
Jordan North

By Jordan North

I can still picture it, sat on me mum and dad’s settee, watching The X Factor, not thinking too much of it.

Just five lads chucked together at boot camp… and yet somehow, it just worked!

None of us could’ve predicted what came next. Within a few months, they were everywhere. They weren’t your slick, choreographed boy band. They were just them and that made people fall in love with the boys even more.

For loads of young people, One Direction were their Beatles, their Spice Girls, their first big pop obsession. They brought back proper pop star pandemonium. Fans queuing round the block, sleeping outside hotels, sobbing at gigs. And the magic of it? The lads handled it all like they were just along for the ride!

I was lucky enough to interview the boys a few times over the years, and what always stood out was how normal they were. No diva behaviour, no nonsense. Just five lads having a laugh, rinsing each other between promo interviews, and trying to survive on about three hours' sleep and Nando’s.

But this 1D Day hits differently. Losing Liam was genuinely heartbreaking. He was massively talented, a proper good lad, and clearly someone who carried a lot, more than most people realised. It still doesn’t feel real, to be honest. My heart goes out to his family, his friends, and of course, the rest of the band.

And maybe that’s why this anniversary matters even more. It’s not just about the bangers. It’s about what One Direction meant to people: the joy, the memories, the screaming car sing-alongs with your mates. And of course it’s about remembering Liam, and everything he brought to the band and the world.

Fifteen years later, and they’re still the soundtrack to people’s lives!

Jordan North presents Capital Breakfast weekday mornings from 6am. Listen on Global Player.

