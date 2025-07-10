Save our pubs – it’s time for government to raise a glass, not raise taxes

The equivalent of more than one pub a day is set to close this year across Great Britain, an industry body has warned. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By EJ Ward

There’s a quiet death happening on our high streets—one pub at a time.

The latest figures from the British Beer and Pub Association are stark: more than one pub a day is set to close this year. That’s not just 378 sets of doors shutting, it’s 378 lost hubs of community life, thousands of jobs gone, and countless empty corners where neighbours used to meet, argue over football, and put the world to rights over a pint.

Pubs are more than businesses. They’re the beating heart of villages, towns and city neighbourhoods alike.

They’re places where strangers become mates, where big moments are toasted, and local issues find a voice.

When they close, we don’t just lose a place to drink—we lose part of our collective identity.

Yet instead of being protected, pubs are being throttled by red tape and taxes. Sky-high business rates, employment costs, and creeping regulatory burdens are draining the life out of a sector that should be thriving.

The reality? Most of what goes in the till goes straight back out again. Profit is a pipedream. And in the end, it’s punters who pay the price.

I genuinely fear the £10 pint is on the horizon—and I don’t say that lightly.

We’re already over the £6 mark in many places, and the trajectory is clear. The bigger question is: by the time we hit £10, how many pubs will still be standing?

The new Labour Government says it wants to reform business rates. Fine. But this can’t be another long consultation followed by soft promises. It needs urgency. Because when a pub shuts, it rarely comes back.

Pubs are part of the national character—just as much as our NHS, our humour, and our rainy summers. They deserve protection, not punishment.

The next time you’re in one, raise a glass. Not just to the past, but in hope that the Government finally wakes up to what we’re about to lose.

