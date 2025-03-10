We need a nuanced approach to the screen time debate

10 March 2025, 10:48

Screentime
We need a nuanced approach to the screen time debate. Picture: Getty

By Matt Buttery

When it comes to screen time challenges, there’s no easy solution.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Our own polling at Triple P has revealed that over two-thirds of parents (69%) have noticed negative effects in their children if they spend too much time on screens, with nearly half (49%) concerned about the amount of time their children are spending on digital devices.

Children's wellbeing plays an integral role in their development, and the government’s focus on the impact excessive screen time has on this through the Protection of Children Bill is welcome.

The bill includes a legal requirement that would introduce a ban on mobile phones in schools.

This follows a Policy Exchange report showing that only 11% of secondary schools are following the previous guidance to remove phones from classrooms.

Whilst a UK-wide ban on mobile phones at school would limit children’s screen usage during the day, some parents argue children often see the most dangerous and inappropriate content when they have free rein over what they are browsing (for example in the evening and weekends), strengthening the argument for greater parental support and resources to help families manage this.

To successfully manage the ongoing screen time epidemic, parents need to be at the heart of the conversation.

Children will take their cues from what their parents or carers do or say and therefore parents can encourage healthy screen habits by having open conversations with their children about the benefits and dangers of screen time, as well as modelling the behaviours they want to see.

It’s also important to strike a balance with screen time, focusing on the quality of content consumed rather than the quantity.

We find most parents are surprised to hear the WHO recommended limits on screen time!

Modern problems require modern solutions.

The UK government should look down under and follow Australia’s blueprint by launching universal access to support for parents via a nationwide rollout of online parenting programmes.

These programmes have reached hundreds of thousands of parents in Australia to date and have been an emphatic success, with parents and carers feeling calmer, more confident, and report having a better understanding of their children’s needs and how to manage issues such as screen time.

By providing parents with evidence-based support, we can work towards creating a balanced and healthy digital environment for our children both in and out of the classroom.

________________

Matt Buttery is the CEO of Triple P.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

Latest News

