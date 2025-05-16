Organised crime groups and people smugglers are being graded as low priority - this can’t continue

We are still missing opportunities to stop people smuggling gangs. Picture: Alamy

By Lee Freeman

Organised immigration crime remains a serious and persistent problem for the UK.

What makes it even more difficult is the fact that many criminals who are responsible for these crimes are based overseas, often operating under the radar online. This means this type of crime poses particularly unique challenges for the police and other law enforcement agencies – and can cost human lives.

Every day, we see people continue to try and enter the UK illegally using several methods. The most well-known and dangerous way is via small boats across the Channel.

The consequences of these crossings can be grave; increasingly, migrants – including children – drown during the journey. Less-dangerous methods can also lead to fatalities. In 2019, 39 Vietnamese migrants suffocated in the trailer of an articulated lorry that travelled from Belgium to Essex.

Most people who make the journey use the services of criminals who are part of organised crime groups, who specialise in organised immigration crime. Not only do the activities of these groups heartbreakingly threaten the lives of those undertaking treacherous journeys, but they also undermine the UK’s border security.

Our latest report, commissioned by the then Home Secretary, inspects how effectively UK law enforcement agencies tackle organised immigration crime in England and Wales. While it is clear it hasn’t always been the case, police forces and the National Crime Agency are now more likely to prioritise tackling these crimes. For example, we’ve seen the number of disruptions relating to the recording of organised immigration crime increase substantially.

However, our inspection made it clear that much more needs to be done. One of the most surprising and concerning findings was that the majority of organised crime groups were being graded as low priority by law enforcement agencies. This cannot continue.

It was also stark to see the number of missed opportunities across intelligence and investigations. The approach to intelligence gathering when migrants arrive in the UK is neither effective nor robust enough. All the agencies involved in tackling these crimes have their own IT systems and are not always connecting with each other as effectively as they could be. We found examples where agencies had found it difficult to share information.

In turn, this leads to forces being hampered in their ability to disrupt these criminals, particularly for those based overseas. It has never been more pressing for police and law enforcement agencies to work closely with overseas counterparts and strengthen cooperation in rooting out these dangerous criminals who are putting lives at risk.

In my report, I set out ten recommendations that highlight the importance that UK law enforcement agencies must place on identifying and tackling those responsible for organised immigration crime.

It is vital that the roles and responsibilities of law enforcement agencies are clarified, to make sure everyone involved in the process is clear on the part they are expected to play. Improvements must be made to the processes being used for migrant identification and intelligence gathering, as well as how different agencies share and analyse intelligence. Importantly, all opportunities to investigate and disrupt organised crime groups must be identified and taken, and there needs to be a greater take-up of training on offer to agencies.

Since our inspection has concluded, the Border Security Command has been created by the Government, which is designed to improve co-ordination and leadership when it comes to tackling organised immigration crime. We welcome this development, but it is vital that Border Security Command and the National Crime Agency prioritises and clarifies roles and responsibilities for the law enforcement agencies and makes sure they are overseen effectively.

It was also positive to see the Government host the recent international Organised Immigration Crime Summit in London, drawing attention to this issue of national importance. Bringing together 40 countries to share insights and intelligence is a crucial step towards strengthening international cooperation, cracking down on these groups’ criminal activities and boosting border security.

And just this week, the Government set out further proposals to tackle these crimes in its Immigration White Paper, with full plans set to be published in due course.

However, if the response is to reflect the priority placed upon organised immigration crime, then much more needs to be done. It has never been more pressing that organised crime groups are identified and tackled so we can disrupt their crimes with urgency and make our communities safer. The recommendations I’ve made are intended to strengthen the response to organised immigration crime, stop missed opportunities, secure the border and ultimately protect lives at risk.

________________

Lee Freeman was appointed as HM Inspector (HMI) at His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) in April 2023, joining the inspectorate from Humberside Police.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk