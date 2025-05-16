Organised crime groups and people smugglers are being graded as low priority - this can’t continue

16 May 2025, 09:03

We are still missing opportunities to stop people smuggling gangs.
We are still missing opportunities to stop people smuggling gangs. Picture: Alamy
Lee Freeman

By Lee Freeman

Organised immigration crime remains a serious and persistent problem for the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

What makes it even more difficult is the fact that many criminals who are responsible for these crimes are based overseas, often operating under the radar online. This means this type of crime poses particularly unique challenges for the police and other law enforcement agencies – and can cost human lives.

Every day, we see people continue to try and enter the UK illegally using several methods. The most well-known and dangerous way is via small boats across the Channel.

The consequences of these crossings can be grave; increasingly, migrants – including children – drown during the journey. Less-dangerous methods can also lead to fatalities. In 2019, 39 Vietnamese migrants suffocated in the trailer of an articulated lorry that travelled from Belgium to Essex.

Most people who make the journey use the services of criminals who are part of organised crime groups, who specialise in organised immigration crime. Not only do the activities of these groups heartbreakingly threaten the lives of those undertaking treacherous journeys, but they also undermine the UK’s border security.

Our latest report, commissioned by the then Home Secretary, inspects how effectively UK law enforcement agencies tackle organised immigration crime in England and Wales. While it is clear it hasn’t always been the case, police forces and the National Crime Agency are now more likely to prioritise tackling these crimes. For example, we’ve seen the number of disruptions relating to the recording of organised immigration crime increase substantially.

However, our inspection made it clear that much more needs to be done. One of the most surprising and concerning findings was that the majority of organised crime groups were being graded as low priority by law enforcement agencies. This cannot continue.

It was also stark to see the number of missed opportunities across intelligence and investigations. The approach to intelligence gathering when migrants arrive in the UK is neither effective nor robust enough. All the agencies involved in tackling these crimes have their own IT systems and are not always connecting with each other as effectively as they could be. We found examples where agencies had found it difficult to share information.

In turn, this leads to forces being hampered in their ability to disrupt these criminals, particularly for those based overseas. It has never been more pressing for police and law enforcement agencies to work closely with overseas counterparts and strengthen cooperation in rooting out these dangerous criminals who are putting lives at risk.

In my report, I set out ten recommendations that highlight the importance that UK law enforcement agencies must place on identifying and tackling those responsible for organised immigration crime.

It is vital that the roles and responsibilities of law enforcement agencies are clarified, to make sure everyone involved in the process is clear on the part they are expected to play. Improvements must be made to the processes being used for migrant identification and intelligence gathering, as well as how different agencies share and analyse intelligence. Importantly, all opportunities to investigate and disrupt organised crime groups must be identified and taken, and there needs to be a greater take-up of training on offer to agencies.

Since our inspection has concluded, the Border Security Command has been created by the Government, which is designed to improve co-ordination and leadership when it comes to tackling organised immigration crime. We welcome this development, but it is vital that Border Security Command and the National Crime Agency prioritises and clarifies roles and responsibilities for the law enforcement agencies and makes sure they are overseen effectively.

It was also positive to see the Government host the recent international Organised Immigration Crime Summit in London, drawing attention to this issue of national importance. Bringing together 40 countries to share insights and intelligence is a crucial step towards strengthening international cooperation, cracking down on these groups’ criminal activities and boosting border security.

And just this week, the Government set out further proposals to tackle these crimes in its Immigration White Paper, with full plans set to be published in due course.

However, if the response is to reflect the priority placed upon organised immigration crime, then much more needs to be done. It has never been more pressing that organised crime groups are identified and tackled so we can disrupt their crimes with urgency and make our communities safer. The recommendations I’ve made are intended to strengthen the response to organised immigration crime, stop missed opportunities, secure the border and ultimately protect lives at risk.

________________

Lee Freeman was appointed as HM Inspector (HMI) at His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) in April 2023, joining the inspectorate from Humberside Police.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

The UK’s economic future depends on smoother trade with the EU.

The UK’s economic future depends on smoother trade with the EU

2 mins ago

'You can drive on a rough road – but not a collapsed bridge': Why mental health support must start in the community

'You can drive on a rough road – but not a collapsed bridge': Why mental health support must start in the community

1 hour ago

'Keir Starmer stood in Albania, flanked by cameras, dripping with self-importance. He flew out to show strength, but he has delivered nothing.'

2025 is on track to be the worst year in history for illegal Channel crossings, and the Prime Minister is left scrambling, writes Chris Philp

5 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

More adults than previously thought are likely to have been victims of domestic abuse.

More than a quarter of adults in the UK have experienced domestic abuse, latest figures reveal
Two firefighters and a member of the public die after fire rips through former RAF base in Bicester

Two firefighters and a member of the public die after fire rips through former RAF base in Bicester
Tom Cruise stole the show by clambering atop a plane at the premiere

The best Mission Impossible premiere pictures as celebs join Tom Cruise on red carpet

Statue of John Francis Leslie outside Plymouth's stadium

Blue plaque honour for first black footballer called up by England

A vandalised 20mph road sign on February 22, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales.

'Ridiculous': Backlash as road safety campaigners call for 10 mph speed limit on city roads
Tom Fletcher of McFly performs live on stage at Espaço Unimed on May 2, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

McFly singer Tom Fletcher said seeing Paddington in a new musical 'makes me cry every time'
Rory McIlroy (NIR) plays his tee shot at the 5th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025.

Rory McIlroy off the pace after error-strewn first round at US PGA Championship

Nasal tanning spray warning

Consumers warned to avoid ‘dangerous’ nasal tanning sprays and gummies

Sarah Ferguson with Sandy and Muick, the corgis she inherited from the late Queen Elizabeth II

Duchess of York reveals she is ‘sure’ late Queen talks to her through corgis

Iain Dale caller

LBC caller claims not to be a Putin apologist, but 'sounds like one'