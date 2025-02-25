Tip of the (melting) iceberg: Our thriving Net Zero economy can propel the UK to global superpower status

25 February 2025

John Caudwell

By John Caudwell

Emerging evidence that the UK’s Net Zero economy is not only viable but thriving is exactly the kind of renewable energy-powered jolt this country needs right now.

At a time when we are nervously observing dominant nations creating a new world order, with the UK’s voice feeling weak and pushed to the sidelines, we must seize the moment.

According to analysis by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), the net zero sector is growing three times faster than the overall UK economy, and I firmly believe this is only the beginning.

But there is more at stake now than the economic growth this country so desperately needs. Our place at the top table of international influence is under threat and this may be our moment to reassert our nation’s voice.

Despite its many vocal detractors, tackling climate change and economic growth through greater support and investment in Net Zero are inextricably linked.

If we really grasp the business opportunity that Net Zero presents – something I have been loudly calling for in recent years – Britain has the potential to become a global superpower in the technologies and industries needed to underpin a transformational green revolution.

Four years ago, I put forward the idea of creating a Silicon Valley for the environment based on investing in the creation of a 20,000-acre technology city to act as a hub for entrepreneurship, innovation, and R&D into renewable energy and green economy technologies.

Now, the CBI’s contribution to the debate, although positive, is yet another timely reminder the clock is ticking, not just for Britain but for the planet.

What is at stake is more than just the short-term potential to create jobs, attract inward investment and pump billions into our flagging economy to fund public services; in the long-term, we have a responsibility to future generations to rectify the damage we have inflicted on our planet.

In 2023, I established the Caudwell Strong Britain Programme in partnership with the independent think-tank, the Council for Geostrategy. A key feature of the programme was an extensive piece of research, published last year, entitled: “British Science and Technology in 2024: Implications for Net Zero.”

The report, with a forward by former Prime Minister Tony Blair, and unveiled at an event at the House of Commons, outlined a series of recommendations for UK public policy makers and the broader business community.

Its findings were clear: Government support and targeted investment in the net zero sector are critical to accelerating our journey towards a greener, more prosperous future.

The research argued persuasively that, with the right policy framework, we can unlock new sources of growth that will enable the UK to assert itself as a leader in the green economy.

In addition, it set out a strategic path that involves not just incremental improvements, but a radical rethinking of how we approach economic development.

At the heart of this strategy is the need for enhanced Government support through initiatives such as increased R&D funding, tax incentives for green investments, and streamlined regulations that encourage innovation.

By creating an environment where businesses feel secure to invest in cutting-edge green technologies, we can generate a virtuous cycle of economic growth. And this isn’t a pie-in-the-sky dream; it is a pragmatic solution that addresses both our climate emergency and our economic challenges head-on.

While we have seen some positive moves in this direction in recent Government announcements, we must move faster or risk lagging behind in a global race that we can win with greater and more focussed efforts.

The net zero economy offers a new blueprint for growth – one that prioritises sustainability alongside profitability.

By investing in green technology, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure, we can create a resilient economy that not only addresses environmental imperatives but also stimulates job creation, fosters technological advancements, and reinforces our international competitiveness.

Yet, for all the promise that the Net Zero economy holds, the transition is not without its challenges.

There is a need for more immediate, coordinated action. We must bridge the gap between ambition and execution by ensuring that Government policies are aligned with the needs of businesses, entrepreneurs and innovators.

The recommendations of my Caudwell Strong Britain programme highlight the urgent need for a coherent strategy that incentivises investment and provides clear, long-term commitments from Government. We’ve seen some enticing starters on the policy menu; now we need the meat and two veg.

A predictable policy environment is essential if we are to attract the levels of private investment necessary to drive this transformation.

The CBI has shown us a welcome glimpse into our potential economic future, and it has revealed we’re already heading in the right direction.

However, the time is right now to build on this for future generations, for the economy, for our standing on the world stage and, not least, for our good conscience.

John Caudwell is a Business leader, philanthropist and the founder of Phones 4U.

