Our welfare system is morally indefensible - but not like Keir Starmer thinks

11 March 2025, 14:57 | Updated: 11 March 2025, 15:37

Our welfare system is morally indefensible - but not like Keir Starmer thinks.
Our welfare system is morally indefensible - but not like Keir Starmer thinks. Picture: Alamy

By Alfie Stirling

The Prime Minister reportedly told his MPs yesterday that the UK welfare system is morally indefensible.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He is right. We have one of the least adequate unemployment support systems in Europe, with the standard rate of Universal Credit around £30 per week short of what’s needed to afford basic essentials. This means that at least 7 million families in today’s Britain—including millions of children—are going without sufficient food, basic toiletries, and clothing.

This threadbare safety net is bad for us all, not just those currently depending on it. It leaves millions of people knowing that they don’t have sufficient insurance against a life shock beyond their control, like a rise in the mortgage, a loss of work, or the loss of a loved one.

It’s also bad for the wider economy. Depressed spending from those on the lowest incomes reduces demand for other people’s good, services and jobs. And if someone doesn’t have financial insurance to fall back on, they are less likely to take risks and invest in themselves and others.

It is within this context that the government is reportedly planning at least £6 billion a year in cuts to benefits for people with a disability or long-term health condition. The government’s stated aims are to increase employment rates and reduce costs from welfare to the public purse, in the context of diminishing headroom against their fiscal rules.

The first of these risks failing on its own terms. The government’s Get Britain Working white paper contains a number of promising measures to help disabled people to prepare for and find work. However, alongside this, the benefit system needs to be reformed so that hardship is not a barrier to seeking work.

Instead, these cuts risk exacerbating the existing environment of fear and stress and pushing people already experiencing hardship and ill health even closer to the brink. More than 40% of people receiving universal credit and disability benefits skip meals. It’s nearly impossible to secure a good job when you are already hungry, cold, and unwell.

On the second, rebuilding fiscal headroom, the cuts to disability benefits are the wrong approach. Rebuilding the public finances is about balance and choices. It’s about balancing the right amount of economic risk on the government rather than pushing it onto families and firms. It is about deciding who in society should be asked to take on more of this risk.

Rather than repeating George Osborne’s trick of balancing the books off the backs of the poorest, government should be asking those who make an income from their wealth, to pay tax at a similar level to those in work.

________________

Alfie Stirling is the chief economist and associate director at The Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Annie Wells MSP

I was threatened with being set alight - politicians should be challenged, but abuse of women in politics is unacceptable

9 mins ago

We’ve taken the scale of change needed to reform our creaking energy system for granted for far too long.

Energy reform misses the point. We must put people over pylons

3 hours ago

The UK's patchwork approach to dyslexia is failing our children

The UK's patchwork approach to dyslexia is failing our children

7 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

US and Ukrainian delegations meet in Saudi Arabia as peace talks begin

‘Sign of hope’ as Zelenskyy’s chief of staff posts ‘handshake emoji’ as Ukraine peace talks under way

The Met confirmed it has started an investigation Rupert Lowe

Met Police launches investigation into suspended Reform MP Rupert Lowe

Vessel involved in North Sea crash 'may have been hacked' US claims as toxic chemical cargo continues to burn

Vessel involved in North Sea crash 'may have been hacked' US claims, as ship carrying toxic cargo continues to burn

HM Coastguard was deployed to the incident, which is said to have taken place in the North Sea on Monday at approximately 9.48am.

Search called off for crew member missing on ship with toxic chemicals involved in horror North Sea crash

HM Coastguard was deployed to the incident, which is said to have taken place in the North Sea on Monday at approximately 9.48am.

One crew member missing as ship with toxic chemicals hits US military jet fuel tanker in North Sea

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon

Aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner responsible for death of baby they carried in 'bag for life', retrial hears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boohoo rebrands as Debenhams

Boohoo rebrands as Debenhams in major overhaul following drop in youth fashion labels' sales
Her son said her dogs were "her life." (FILE)

Missing mum found eaten by her two sausage dogs - as son says pets were 'her life'

Tug boats shadow the Solong container ship as it drifts in the Humber Estuary, off the coast of East Yorkshire following a collision with the MV Stena Immaculate oil tanker

Man, 59, arrested for gross negligence manslaughter after North Sea ship collision

Lisa Smith, 43, was with a female friend when she was killed outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Kent.

Body of Valentine's Day shooting suspect formally identified after being pulled from river

Madonna and Child by Antonio Solario

Stolen 16th-century Italian painting surfaces in Norfolk - but owner refuses to give it back to museum
Stuart Pearce has spoken about his health scare on a flight from America

Stuart Pearce breaks silence on medical emergency during transatlantic flight

Hannah, Carol and Louise Hunt.

Crossbow killer to die in jail after being handed whole-life term for killing his ex, her sister and their mother
The ships are still alight after the crash

No sodium cyanide aboard vessel that crashed into US oil tanker in North Sea, owner says - with ships still alight
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon

Constance Marten's baby 'died after runaway aristocrat fell asleep on her' in 'tragic accident', defence claims
In this image taken from video provided by Denys Mezentsev, rescue crews work on site after a cargo ship was hit by a tanker carrying jet fuel for the U.S. military off eastern England, Monday.

North Sea tanker collision: What is sodium cyanide and is it hazardous to humans and the environment?