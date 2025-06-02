We risk being outgunned by Putin, that's why I’m building a TNT factory to help Europe catch up with Russia

2 June 2025, 16:59

We risk being outgunned by Putin, that's why I’m building a TNT factory to help Europe catch up with Russia
We risk being outgunned by Putin, that's why I’m building a TNT factory to help Europe catch up with Russia. Picture: Alamy
Joakim Sjöblom

By Joakim Sjöblom

As part of the Strategic Defence Review announcement on Monday, the Prime Minister revealed that £1.5 billion is being allocated to build at least six new munitions and energetics factories across Europe.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This announcement could not come at a more crucial moment. Europe and the UK are lagging dangerously far behind Russia, and access to munitions is deciding the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine.

This failure to keep pace with Russia can no longer just be an inconvenient truth. It has to be rectified urgently. In modern warfare, procurement, supply and innovation are as crucial as troop numbers. In the words of Sir Keir Starmer: ‘the front line is here’.

Russia is outgunning the rest of Europe - the factory is now the frontline.

The War in Ukraine has exposed just how far behind the rest of Europe is on artillery when compared to Russia. Currently, Moscow can access five million artillery shells per year - Europe has the capacity for less than two million.

While Russia can produce explosives at an annual rate equivalent to 50,000 tonnes of TNT - a crucial element for the production of artillery, grenades and bombs - Europe is only able to access only 6,000 tonnes of locally produced TNT annually.

The rest comes from Asia, which leaves European countries open to delays, supply-chain issues as well as potential interference from hostile nations.

And the size of that gap is increasing.

Russia isn’t resting on its laurels. Despite its access to greater capacity, the staggering amount of munitions it’s using means that it is having to scale up its own production. It was reported last month that Russia is launching a huge factory expansion in Siberia which could increase Moscow’s firepower significantly.

Drone warfare is becoming more important, but its lethality is dependent on munitions.

The situation is untenable, which is why the six new factories announced by the Prime Minister are so welcome.

While a lot of the review rightly focused on the new face of combat and how much things are changing, a lot of those newer forms of warfare like drones are still effectively dependent on munitions and energetics.

And beyond that, despite the modern arsenal constantly expanding and adapting, artillery and missiles are still absolutely crucial in any conflict, as the war in Ukraine has proved. Russia’s ability to muster many more shells than Ukraine has played a major role in its battlefield successes.

I’ve never been one to stand on the sidelines, which is why we at SWEBAL (short for Sweden Ballistics) are currently building our own factory to produce TNT in Sweden.

My hope is that our work, America's re-establishment of TNT production and the UK government’s announcement can act as a catalyst that leads other countries to follow suit, reindustrialise and massively increase European firepower.

It’s also worth noting that building munitions factories across Europe amounts to strategic decentralisation. Think of it like not putting all your eggs in one basket.

Rather than having one hub for the entire continent that could be knocked out with a targeted strike, hit with a cyberattack or undermined through a political upset, having factories spread throughout the NATO alliance makes those countries less susceptible to potential shocks.

If war comes to a NATO country, access to shells could make all the difference.

The Strategic Defence Review concluded that Britain should be prepared for war in Europe or the Atlantic. The Prime Minister has warned that the world is facing the greatest instability it has in years. And just recently Germany predicted that Russia could invade a NATO country in 4 years.

If the worst-case scenario comes to pass, the UK and Europe’s ability to produce munitions on a massive scale could be the deciding factor between victory and defeat.

_________________

Joakim Sjöblom is the Co-Founder and CEO of TNT manufacturer, SWEBAL who are launching Sweden's first large-scale TNT production facility in decades.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to BAE Systems in Govan, Glasgow, to launch the Strategic Defence Review

Britain’s Strategic Defence Review is the most important in a generation

40 mins ago

Britain’s hospitality sector is being taxed into crisis.

Britain’s hospitality sector is being taxed into crisis

2 hours ago

Starmer's defence review ignores reality: the UK’s military is too small to keep the nation safe, writes Mike Martin MP.

Starmer's defence review ignores reality: the UK’s military is too small to keep the nation safe, writes Mike Martin MP

6 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

UK ‘not ready’ for war with Russia and must be able to endure ‘long campaigns’

UK ‘not ready’ for war with Russia and must be able to endure ‘long campaigns’ - full details of defence review emerge
Rose West

Rose West has new grandchild after son welcomes baby with former model

The Prime Minister's promising a major overhaul of the UK's armed forces to defend against a new era of threat.

Britain’s war-fighting wake-up call: Defence review must be a start, not a slogan, warns military expert
Fourth man arrested in connection with arsons linked to Keir Starmer's properties in north London.

Fourth man arrested at airport over firebomb attacks at properties linked to Keir Starmer in north London
Lance Corporal Bernard Mongan, 33, whose body was discovered on January 23 2020

Soldier was 'missing for three weeks before body was found' in barracks

Handout Photo of Madeleine McCann who has been missing since May 3 2007.

When did Madeleine McCann go missing and who is Christian Brueckner?

The prime minister told LBC he would do more to stop people from leaving the armed forces by improving their pay and housing

Sir Keir Starmer vows to 'build up hollowed out forces' but won't say when troop numbers will go up
The Wrecking Ball hitmaker wishes "happiness" to her dad, who has been married three times, and actress Liz Hurley, 59, despite finding it difficult to come to terms with her parents' separation.

Miley Cyrus breaks her silence on dad Billy Ray's romance with actress Liz Hurley

Reform member John's unshakable faith in Nigel Farage

Reform member John's unshakable faith in Nigel Farage

LBC reaction: 1200 Channel migrants arrive in a single day

LBC reaction: 1200 Channel migrants arrive in a single day