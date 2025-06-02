We risk being outgunned by Putin, that's why I’m building a TNT factory to help Europe catch up with Russia

By Joakim Sjöblom

As part of the Strategic Defence Review announcement on Monday, the Prime Minister revealed that £1.5 billion is being allocated to build at least six new munitions and energetics factories across Europe.

This announcement could not come at a more crucial moment. Europe and the UK are lagging dangerously far behind Russia, and access to munitions is deciding the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine.

This failure to keep pace with Russia can no longer just be an inconvenient truth. It has to be rectified urgently. In modern warfare, procurement, supply and innovation are as crucial as troop numbers. In the words of Sir Keir Starmer: ‘the front line is here’.

Russia is outgunning the rest of Europe - the factory is now the frontline.

The War in Ukraine has exposed just how far behind the rest of Europe is on artillery when compared to Russia. Currently, Moscow can access five million artillery shells per year - Europe has the capacity for less than two million.

While Russia can produce explosives at an annual rate equivalent to 50,000 tonnes of TNT - a crucial element for the production of artillery, grenades and bombs - Europe is only able to access only 6,000 tonnes of locally produced TNT annually.

The rest comes from Asia, which leaves European countries open to delays, supply-chain issues as well as potential interference from hostile nations.

And the size of that gap is increasing.

Russia isn’t resting on its laurels. Despite its access to greater capacity, the staggering amount of munitions it’s using means that it is having to scale up its own production. It was reported last month that Russia is launching a huge factory expansion in Siberia which could increase Moscow’s firepower significantly.

Drone warfare is becoming more important, but its lethality is dependent on munitions.

The situation is untenable, which is why the six new factories announced by the Prime Minister are so welcome.

While a lot of the review rightly focused on the new face of combat and how much things are changing, a lot of those newer forms of warfare like drones are still effectively dependent on munitions and energetics.

And beyond that, despite the modern arsenal constantly expanding and adapting, artillery and missiles are still absolutely crucial in any conflict, as the war in Ukraine has proved. Russia’s ability to muster many more shells than Ukraine has played a major role in its battlefield successes.

I’ve never been one to stand on the sidelines, which is why we at SWEBAL (short for Sweden Ballistics) are currently building our own factory to produce TNT in Sweden.

My hope is that our work, America's re-establishment of TNT production and the UK government’s announcement can act as a catalyst that leads other countries to follow suit, reindustrialise and massively increase European firepower.

It’s also worth noting that building munitions factories across Europe amounts to strategic decentralisation. Think of it like not putting all your eggs in one basket.

Rather than having one hub for the entire continent that could be knocked out with a targeted strike, hit with a cyberattack or undermined through a political upset, having factories spread throughout the NATO alliance makes those countries less susceptible to potential shocks.

If war comes to a NATO country, access to shells could make all the difference.

The Strategic Defence Review concluded that Britain should be prepared for war in Europe or the Atlantic. The Prime Minister has warned that the world is facing the greatest instability it has in years. And just recently Germany predicted that Russia could invade a NATO country in 4 years.

If the worst-case scenario comes to pass, the UK and Europe’s ability to produce munitions on a massive scale could be the deciding factor between victory and defeat.

Joakim Sjöblom is the Co-Founder and CEO of TNT manufacturer, SWEBAL who are launching Sweden's first large-scale TNT production facility in decades.

