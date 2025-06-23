While Palestine Action are often childish, self-righteous berks - is banning the group really the correct decision?

23 June 2025, 17:43

Andrew Marr on the banning of Palestine Action.
Andrew Marr on the banning of Palestine Action. Picture: Alamy
Andrew Marr

By Andrew Marr

Palestine Action was today banned by the Government.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Home Secretary Yvette Cooper used anti-terrorism laws to make it a criminal offence to belong to the group – which means anyone who joins it, promotes it, arranges meetings for it or even carries its logo in public could face up to 14 years in jail.

That puts it in the same category as Hamas, Al Qaeda or Isis but not the IRGC - Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Let me be crystal clear. Although there are, no doubt, members of Palestine Action who are thoughtful, reasonable and well-informed, I think the group in general are childish, self-righteous berks.

They include people who want to eradicate the state of Israel and I’ve seen placards defending the Mullahs of Iran, one of the most oppressive and reactionary regimes on the planet.

Palestine Action includes other people who apparently think splashing a bit of red paint on an aircraft will persuade Keir Starmer to change his mind about the Middle East - though I have to add, thank goodness it was Palestine action who broke through a rickety wooden fence into a poorly protected RAF base, not, for instance, an Iranian sleeper cell.

One Palestine action person hit a police officer with a sledgehammer in Bristol – terrible, hope they get chucked in jug – but that seems to be a one off.

The group is, to sum up, undoubtedly counter-productive and unfriendly to the British state. But terrorists, really? Where does this end?

The Irish novelist Sally Rooney has supported them. So is she to be put behind bars as a dangerous backer of terrorism? Terrorism means murder and mayhem, trying to scare people witless, Which is why it’s called terrorism.

I don’t really see any of that in this; although, perhaps, the state knows things I don’t. An RAF Voyager aircraft is valuable but it has no feelings. This is a clunking, oppressive and silly move by ministers losing their sense of proportion. What’s next?

Every struggling author, writer of folk songs and media influencer announcing their support for Palestine Action just to see what happens. Wouldn’t be at all surprised.

There are big embarrassments ahead and not necessary, and self-inflicted.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Prescribing injections is not the solution for a healthier, longer life.

Prescribing injections is not the solution for a healthier, longer life

4 hours ago

Playing music aloud on public transport makes travel a nightmare - and I’m close to admitting defeat.

Playing music aloud on public transport makes travel a nightmare - and I’m close to admitting defeat

10 hours ago

The US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities is the latest example of the Netanyahu doctrine of “peace through strength, writes Richard Pater.

Trump's attacks on Iran are a clear example of Netanyahu's 'peace through strength' doctrine

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

An RAF flight has left Israel carrying 63 UK nationals and their dependents, as the UK government begins evacuating British citizens from the country amid ongoing attacks between Iran and Israel.

First RAF flight evacuates 63 Briton from Israel as Lammy confirms one UK national injured in Iran missile attacks
The DLR could be heading further south east of the Thames - not just the River Lea

Every railway line extension in London: Sadiq Khan's Thamesmead DLR ambition gets to next stage
Former Sky News presenter Dermot Murnaghan has announced his diagnosis with stage four prostate cancer.

Veteran news presenter Dermot Murnaghan diagnosed with ‘advanced’ stage 4 prostate cancer

Police speak to a person taking part in a demonstration at Trafalgar Square in London in support of Palestine Action.

Palestine Action clashes with police after government 'bans' them under anti-terror laws

Ugly scenes break out as Palestine Action protesters and police clash in Trafalgar Square

Palestine Action clashes with police after government 'bans' them under anti-terror laws

Chancellor And Business Secretary Launch The Government's Industrial Strategy

Rachel Reeves hints she could water down non-dom policy and tells LBC 'we'll always look at the evidence'
Demonstrators gesture toward a police line during a protest by Palestine Action group in London, Monday, June 23, 2025.

Met Police ban Palestine Action protests outside Houses of Parliament

Carlos Alcaraz with the Queen's trophy he won after beating Jiri Lehecka on Sunday

When is Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz favourite after Queen's victory

Iran - caller Elias

Caller Elias thinks Iran is 'only joking' when they threaten the West

King Charles III holds an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Windsor Castle, Berkshire.

King Charles meets President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during UK visit