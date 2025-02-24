Parcel theft hits record levels: why your doorbell camera might not be enough

By Sam Griffiths

Recent statistics show that about 13% of households experienced parcel theft over the last year, with a notable spike during the winter holiday season, especially during Black Friday and Christmas shopping.

The value of stolen parcels in the UK was reported to be over £370 million for the last year, with the average stolen parcel value increasing by 52% to £102.

The parcel theft trend continues to grow in 2025, driven by the increasing convenience of e-commerce and a significant rise in home deliveries. Residents in multi-occupancy buildings, such as flats, are becoming more vulnerable: 25% of respondents report parcel theft or loss issues. Thieves target packages left on doorsteps or in unsecured areas behind flats.

Homeowners usually install cameras and doorbells as a deterrent measure. Unfortunately, this is not enough, especially if the devices use only Wi-Fi. Thieves can turn off the connection with a Wi-Fi jammer by blocking signals. When the Wi-Fi connection is lost, the camera fails to capture evidence or send notifications if there is no backup communication channel. As a result, no evidence of theft will be recorded. Due to the lack of evidence, only a small fraction of parcel thefts are reported to the police, with one in 333 thefts being documented.

An integrated security system with secure backup communication can significantly solve this vulnerability. Such an ecosystem includes intrusion protection, video surveillance, and comfort and automation devices that function together as a cohesive security solution. The Ajax doorbell is a part of the video surveillance system and has a backup communication channel. The device is added to an Ajax hub and functions even if the Wi-Fi connection is lost. The doorbell operates using the Jeweller protocol, which ensures the secure connection of all devices regardless of Wi-Fi.

At the same time, the JetSparrow protocol prevents video stream interception. The Ajax doorbell allows users to observe the front door zone in real time and immediately delivers notifications and video streams. The system sends critical alarms to an Ajax app, ensuring the user is notified of any security breaches — even if the phone is in silent mode. Therefore, the speed of event delivery is crucial. If a delivery arrives, users can easily instruct the courier to leave the package in a secure location and monitor the process.

The security ecosystem provides homeowners with robust solutions that improve safety, enable better control management, offer customisation, and seamlessly integrate devices. With remote monitoring, users can use smartphones to check on their property in real time from anywhere.

Sam Griffiths is Technical Director at Ajax Systems.

