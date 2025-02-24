Parcel theft hits record levels: why your doorbell camera might not be enough

24 February 2025, 11:02

Parcel theft hits record levels: why your doorbell camera might not be enough.
Parcel theft hits record levels: why your doorbell camera might not be enough. Picture: Alamy

By Sam Griffiths

Recent statistics show that about 13% of households experienced parcel theft over the last year, with a notable spike during the winter holiday season, especially during Black Friday and Christmas shopping.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The value of stolen parcels in the UK was reported to be over £370 million for the last year, with the average stolen parcel value increasing by 52% to £102.

The parcel theft trend continues to grow in 2025, driven by the increasing convenience of e-commerce and a significant rise in home deliveries. Residents in multi-occupancy buildings, such as flats, are becoming more vulnerable: 25% of respondents report parcel theft or loss issues. Thieves target packages left on doorsteps or in unsecured areas behind flats.

Homeowners usually install cameras and doorbells as a deterrent measure. Unfortunately, this is not enough, especially if the devices use only Wi-Fi. Thieves can turn off the connection with a Wi-Fi jammer by blocking signals. When the Wi-Fi connection is lost, the camera fails to capture evidence or send notifications if there is no backup communication channel. As a result, no evidence of theft will be recorded. Due to the lack of evidence, only a small fraction of parcel thefts are reported to the police, with one in 333 thefts being documented.

An integrated security system with secure backup communication can significantly solve this vulnerability. Such an ecosystem includes intrusion protection, video surveillance, and comfort and automation devices that function together as a cohesive security solution. The Ajax doorbell is a part of the video surveillance system and has a backup communication channel. The device is added to an Ajax hub and functions even if the Wi-Fi connection is lost. The doorbell operates using the Jeweller protocol, which ensures the secure connection of all devices regardless of Wi-Fi.

At the same time, the JetSparrow protocol prevents video stream interception. The Ajax doorbell allows users to observe the front door zone in real time and immediately delivers notifications and video streams. The system sends critical alarms to an Ajax app, ensuring the user is notified of any security breaches — even if the phone is in silent mode. Therefore, the speed of event delivery is crucial. If a delivery arrives, users can easily instruct the courier to leave the package in a secure location and monitor the process.

The security ecosystem provides homeowners with robust solutions that improve safety, enable better control management, offer customisation, and seamlessly integrate devices. With remote monitoring, users can use smartphones to check on their property in real time from anywhere.

________________

Sam Griffiths is Technical Director at Ajax Systems.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

'Young, white, middle-class women': the eating disorder myths that stop people from seeking help

'Young, white, middle-class women': the eating disorder myths that stop people from seeking help

1 hour ago

On the anniversary of Russia’s invasion, I met the British troops preparing to defend Europe

On the anniversary of Russia’s invasion, I met the British troops preparing to defend Europe

3 hours ago

City Hall's 'bloated bureaucracy' means Londoners pay more but get less

City Hall's 'bloated bureaucracy' means Londoners pay more but get less: We need more police not deputy mayors

18 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Zelenskyy has hailed Ukrainian 'heroism' on the third anniversary of the war

Zelenskyy hails 'absolute heroism' of the Ukrainian people on third anniversary of Russian invasion

Valdo Calocane

Nottingham attack victims' families slam 'farcical' probe into officers' failure to investigate killer's earlier assault

WASPI women demonstrating on Budget Day outside the Houses of Parliament about the lack of compensation n, Westminister, London, UK, October 30 2024.

Waspi women threaten to sue Government over pension compensation package worth £10.5 billion

Monumental Pharaoh Thutmose II statues in Karnak Temple.

British archaeologist may have found second tomb of mysterious pharaoh just days after major discovery

French forensic police work on the site of a knife attack where a man is suspected of killing one person and seriously wounding two police officers in Mulhouse, eastern France on February 22, 2025.

Four arrested after one killed and several police officers injured in 'terror attack' in France

Long Row, Nottingham.

16-year-old boy arrested after teenager, 17, stabbed in front of shoppers in Nottingham Primark

Latest News

See more Latest News

Moise Kean was carried into an ambulance after collapsing during Fiorentina’s game against Verona

Moise Kean update after ex-Everton star rushed to hospital after collapsing on the pitch

Demi Moore, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for 'The Substance,' appears backstage during the 31st annual SAG Awards

Demi Moore, Timothee Chalamet and Conclave cast big winners at the Screen Actors Guild

The former Prime Minister was speaking from Ukraine

Blaming Ukraine for Russian invasion is like accusing swimmers of attacking the shark in Jaws, Boris Johnson tells LBC
x

Damp start to the week as winter washout brings further flood warnings to parts of the UK

Cyclists training in Regent's Park

Regent's Park cyclists plagued by violent 'bikejacking' gangs - as police 'say theyRegent's Park cyclists plagued by violent 'bikejacking' gangs - as police 'say they won't patrol before 8am'
The Home Office has announced a move to widen travel controls on Kremlin-linked elites.

Kremlin linked elites 'stopped from visiting UK' with new sanctions on third anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber breaks silence amid fans' fears after series of gaunt and dishevelled photos emerge
File photo of Cortina d'Ampezzo, Belluno, Italy, Europe

Horror as British skier, 14, dies after losing control and smashing into tree on family holiday in Italy
Jason Knauf

Royal aide who accused Meghan of bullying stands by his claim as he speaks out for the first time
Leanne Lucas has described for the first time the desperate moments when she helped children run to safety

'If I didn't get out, everyone was going to die': Hero yoga teacher tells how she saved children from Southport attacker