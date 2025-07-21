Profit still trumps pollution – and Labour’s fine with that

21 July 2025, 15:59

The Independent Water Commission, led by former Bank of England deputy governor Sir Jon Cunliffe, outlined 88 recommendations to the UK and Welsh governments to turn around the ailing industry.
The Independent Water Commission, led by former Bank of England deputy governor Sir Jon Cunliffe, outlined 88 recommendations to the UK and Welsh governments to turn around the ailing industry. Picture: Supplied
Giles Bristow

By Giles Bristow

The Independent Water Commission’s final report, a ‘landmark’ moment for the beleaguered water industry, is not transformational.

It is nothing short of putting lipstick on a pig.

For years, the nation has been paying the price - in both our health and our skyrocketing water bills - for an utterly broken water industry model that revolves around profit and greed. Our treasured waters have become dumping grounds for raw sewage, whilst shareholders cash in on billions and water companies rack up astronomical debts.

And yet, despite overwhelming evidence, the Cunliffe Review and the Labour government’s response has fallen massively short of the real, systemic, transformational change that is needed to end the sewage crisis. This is not the ‘root and branch reform’ promised to the electorate. How can it be, if the actual root of the problem – a system that operates for profit and at the expense of public good – is not addressed?

You’d have thought that last week’s damning Environment Agency report would have been the final nail in the coffin for this industry, with an outrageous 60% increase in serious pollution incidents from water companies who had promised that they’d changed. But no, the fat cats of industry live to profiteer another day, as Government lacks the bravery to take meaningful action. Putting a few plasters over a failed system isn’t going to cut it, and neither is a ‘super regulator,’ if the finance and ownership structures keep getting swept under the carpet. Water UK’s praise for the report says it all.

Sir Jon’s report does make some sensible suggestions. A previously non-existent national strategy is imperative. Regional water system authorities with a voice in the industry is important, but these must be granted influence on water companies to avoid simply becoming talking shops. And, of course, improvements to industry regulation go without saying. However, this is once again tinkering around the edges of a broken system urgently in need of reform. It is not enough.

Without this transformational change, the scandal will rage on. We’ll keep seeing shocking statistics of sewage dumps in their millions and surging cases of sickness. And behind these figures are the tragic real-life impacts: the NHS worker forced to take time off because they went for a swim and got sick. The schoolchild missing a week of lessons because they went surfing in sewage. The coastal towns, surf schools and local businesses, that have all been impacted by the greed and incompetence of our water industry. We are sick of it and simply want to be able to enjoy our nation’s waters without dealing with the grim consequences.

The Government must show the backbone and bravery to confront the root cause of the crisis that has allowed water companies to profit from polluting or pay the price. After all, MPs, whose constituents are furious about swimming in sewage whilst footing ridiculous water bills, are feeling the heat. People want action, not limp excuses or reforms that merely tinker. So, our message to Keir Starmer and Steve Reed is clear: sort this mess out, or you risk not only the public’s faith plunging further into the depths, but the confidence of your MPs too.

Giles Bristow is the Chief Executive of Surfers Against Sewage.

