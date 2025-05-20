How can the punishment for a social media post be more severe than for raping a child, asks Lord Young

20 May 2025, 15:00

How can the punishment for a social media post be more severe than for raping a child, asks Lord Young.
How can the punishment for a social media post be more severe than for raping a child, asks Lord Young. Picture: LBC
Lord Young

By Lord Young

I was deeply disappointed when I heard earlier today that Lucy Connolly’s appeal has been denied.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Connolly is a childminder and mother who was sentenced to 31 months last year after posting a rant against illegal immigrants on the day three schoolgirls were murdered in Southport, which she wrongly blamed on an asylum seeker.

She was particularly angry by what had happened because she had lost a 19-month-old child herself. She quickly regretted posting the tweet, deleting it and apologising in less than four hours. Nevertheless, it was reported to the police and she was duly arrested, prosecuted and sentenced to more than two-and-a-half years.

With the support of the Free Speech Union, the organisation I run, Lucy appealed the sentence last week in the Court of Appeal. Her barrister, Adam King, argued that Lucy pleaded guilty to a level of culpability she should not have done because she wasn’t properly advised by her solicitor – an argument the Court has rejected – and that the judge in the case failed to give due weight to various mitigating factors, such as the death of her 19-month-old son and the fact that she deleted the post within hours. That, too, was an argument rejected by the Court of Appeal.

For Lucy’s sake, and the sake of her husband and child, I had hoped for a different judgment. Her tweet was undoubtedly offensive, but the sentence of more than two-and-a-half years seems ridiculously disproportionate.

Lucy received a longer jail term than Philip Prescott, who joined a racially aggravated mob attack on a mosque and threw missiles at the police in a riot in Southport. A man who pleaded guilty to paying for sex with a child prostitute in Telford in 2013 received a lighter sentence, as have many members of grooming gangs convicted of child sexual exploitation. And the same judge who jailed Lucy, HHJ Melbourne Inman KC, gave just 20 months to Haris Ghaffarr, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder during a riot in Birmingham last summer.

No one is defending Lucy’s tweet, least of all Lucy. But how can it be right that the punishment for a single social media post, however offensive, should be more severe than the punishment for raping a child? The Court of Appeal has decided the sentence was in line with the sentencing guidelines for the offence Lucy pleaded guilty to, but if that’s the case then we need to change the law. I can think of few people who believe being guilty of a speech offence should mean a longer spell in prison than being guilty of child sexual exploitation.

Lucy should be at home with her family — not locked up in jail while her husband, Ray, battles bone marrow failure and her 12-year-old daughter is struggling to cope without her mother.

________________

Lord Young of Acton is the General Secretary of the Free Speech Union.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Laying the foundations for Britain’s housing future by putting people at the heart of the plan, writes Angela Rayner

Laying the foundations for Britain’s housing future by putting people at the heart of the plan, writes Angela Rayner

23 mins ago

UK-EU defence pact: A strategic lifeline for British industry, or another false dawn?

UK-EU defence pact: A strategic lifeline for British industry, or another false dawn?

1 hour ago

A constructive turn as the UK and EU begin a new chapter of cooperation and shared priorities

A constructive turn as the UK and EU begin a new chapter of cooperation and shared priorities

4 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lorraine Kelly's show will be hit hardest by the savings, with her runtime slashed to 30 minutes

ITV axes Lorraine and Loose Women for half the year in major daytime schedule shake-up

The class action against Mastercard dates back to 2016

Millions of Brits set to receive £70 each as Mastercard ordered to pay compensation after legal battle
Sir Adrian Montague said he may have "misspoken" during an Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Efra) committee session with MPs last week.

Thames Water chief ‘may have misspoken’ after saying lenders of £3bn rescue fund ‘insisted’ bosses receive bonuses
Thousands of fans from both clubs are heading to Bilbao for Wednesday's all English showdown, which kicks off at 9pm local time

Man Utd and Spurs fans face eye-watering costs for Europa League Final - flights and hotels soar past £3,000
British passports have been blue since the UK left the European Union

What does EU deal mean for holidays?

Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen was forced into a draw by more than 143,000 people worldwide playing against him in a single, record-setting game.

Magnus Carlsen vs The World: Chess grandmaster held to draw by 143,000 opponents

Hamzah Adam-Desai won a silver medal at the Chelsea Flower Show for the MS Amlin Peace of Mind Garden

Mental health takes centre stage at the Chelsea Flower Show

Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Tottenham's Son Heung-min are set for the Champions League final

Europa League final: Time, lineups, injuries, TV details

James O'Brien's callers praise EU deal

James O'Brien's callers praise EU deal

Meghan compared gardening to running a business

'Running a business is a lot like gardening,' says Meghan a day after the King and Queen visited Chelsea Flower Show