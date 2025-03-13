I’ve tracked 3,000 racehorse deaths - one still haunts me. Here’s why jump racing must be banned

Mick Fitzgerald goes to post on Sh Boom in The 2005 Ladbrokes World Hurdle Race. Picture: PA

By Dene Stansall

Perhaps you can’t remember any events from March 2006, but an occurrence that happened deep into a freezing Thursday night that month, has left its mark upon me.

It was the Cheltenham Festival and whilst punters snoozed in their hotel beds, at a nearby equine hospital, eight-year-old race horse Sh Boom was fighting for his life. He’d been gouged whilst jumping a hurdle in the 3.15 race that afternoon. His injuries were so severe that the veterinary profession was helpless to relieve his pain. The young Sh Boom’s life ebbed away.

Twelve hours earlier, in the same race, another young horse, Holy Orders, suffered a shattered hind leg. Out of view behind screens at the Racecourse, his life was taken too; with horses they call it ‘destruction’ – a bullet to the head or a toxic needle to end a life. Nine more horses had their lives ended as a result of racing at that year’s Festival.

Jump to 2025 and has anything changed to stop deaths? Has the welfare regulator, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), stepped up to mark by taking responsibility for horses who are killed on British racecourses? Horses are victims of racing’s demands, so surely, the BHA should be answerable? Are DEFRA or the DCMS interested?

My answer to all of these questions is, no.

A blunt response because I’ve named – on Animal Aid’s Race Horse Death Watch (set up in response to the eleven deaths) – almost 3,000 horses killed as a result of racing on British racecourses since Sh Boom and his ‘racing’ companions perished. Nothing has changed from the self-proclaimed protectors of horses’ welfare – and that’s a disgrace.

Sh Boom’s death is a narrative I’ve conveyed many times over the years. I can’t convey the almost 3,000 others; their stories are lost. But for sure, their lives ended prematurely in pain and helplessness.

Nineteen years on this week, on LBC Radio, I spoke with presenter Ian Payne about the tragedy of Sh Boom and the number of equine victims the racing industry wants hidden from the public.

Ian appeared shocked by the statistics and said in his introduction to the interview, “Number of deaths [of horses] it’s a staggering number, it really is.”

Ian is not alone in his shock. In fact, more than 100,000 people signed a government e-petition asking for the BHA to be removed from its role as horse welfare regulator.

So, what is the next step? It wouldn’t be radical to say: ‘Ban jump racing’ as it has accounted for around 2,250 of the 3,000 equine deaths. For that to happen, greater support is required from the public, alongside political will.

The racing industry has a tenuous hold on race horses’ lives, and is in the spotlight.

Sh Boom was their victim and will live long in the memory.

________________

Dene Stansall is Horse Racing Consultant at Animal Aid.

