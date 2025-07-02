“Out!”: Why Wimbledon was right to ditch the line judges, writes Rachel Johnson

By Rachel Johnson

Confession of a tennis addict: even when I had an office job I’d score a whole line through the diary for Wimbledon fortnight.

I find the green courts of SW19 – either in real life or on telly - an irresistible draw, and almost need counselling when it’s over.

You might assume, then, that I’d be up in arms over the All England Lawn Tennis Club’s decision to dispense with all the line judges this year for the first time since the tournament became “open” in 1968.

And indeed Wimbledon’s embrace of the chill era of AI, with a disembodied voice calling “OUT,” has not gone down well AMONG the crustier adherents of the sport. The Telegraph is among the many who have decided this is a sign of our national decline.

It seems cross that invisible AI has replaced the usual sight of a Ralph-Lauren-clad burgher or matron, bent intently at the waist, watching the lines, and calling a ball out with an imperious point of a crisp, blue and white shirted arm. Like M&S, which has also erred and strayed by introducing a strawberries and cream sandwich apparently (it sounds delicious) Wimbledon has, the Torygraph thundered, opted for “soulless modern innovation” over “tradition.” What rot!

And that's before we even get to Richard Tice MP’s tweet.

Now, did the Reform MP break cover to vent about the welfare bill; about the BBC’s decision to live-stream an antisemitism rally at Glastonbury; or even the number of small boat crossings this flaming June (about 5,200)?

No.

What Richard Tice is up in arms about is line judges at Wimbledon.

A quick reminder before we hear what the Lion of Skegness and Boston had to say about this important issue.

Until it sensibly decided to retire these entirely redundant employees (in the age of VAR and AI) the club would have to hire 300 judges to invigilate the white painted lines on grass across the tournament’s 650 matches.

“The time is right to take this important step in seeking maximum accuracy in our officiating,” declared Sally Bolton, Wimbledon’s chief executive. “For the players, it will offer them the same conditions they have played under at a number of other events on tour.”

This cut no ice with Tice, who does not seem to have noticed that it’s a 120 degrees in the shade out there and that the roof on centre court despite unbroken sunshine had to be extended yesterday to offer the poor souls in the Royal Box – like David Beckham, Gareth Southgate - some cover. To Tice’s tweet then.

“We want our country back.

We want Wimbledon line judges back.

Enough is enough” he ranted.

To be honest I thought this was a joke until I went to my tennis club for an 8am game.

There were four men of a certain age in white on the adjoining court. The heat was already sultry. And guess what they were talking about?

Yes. Wimbledon’s decision to get rid of line judges. On they went. Which is – I repeat - ridiculous.

Line judges are a makework scheme for the sort of person who loves – literally - finding fault.

Given how many rows there are on court about whether a ball is in or out (I’ve had a few) this is not just an economically wise decision, it's correct when it comes to the game itself. The fact is that calling a ball in or out is far more subjective than you might think. Which is why, of course, we have our old friend HawkEye.

I know that players have reported the AI call of out is hard to hear but surely the powers that be can turn up the volume.

“No doubt Wimbledon will be getting rid of the ballboys next,” one gentleman on the next door court whined to his partner as ambled to the service line (and I noted he failed to use the politically-correct descriptor which is, of course, “ballkids.”)

Never. The ballboys and girls are safe.

But well served Wimbledon. Losing the line judges was the right call.

I think the tournament will, somehow, manage to struggle on without them.

