Rachel Reeves is right: A better commute means a stronger economy

4 June 2025, 13:15

Rachel Reeves is right: A better commute means a stronger economy.
Rachel Reeves is right: A better commute means a stronger economy. Picture: Alamy
Andrew Carter

By Andrew Carter

A big package of spending on local public transport services in the big cities is a hugely welcome sign Government has opted for a city region-led approach to growing the economy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Our big cities are important assets to the national economy and helping people get around our big cities, where a quarter of the country lives, is essential for raising living standards. Comparisons with European countries tell the full story. The number of people who can commute into Britain's big cities like Manchester and Birmingham within 30 minutes by public transport is far lower than those who can get into European cities of the same size. Birmingham’s public transport network would need to carry an extra 213,000 commuters to match cities of the same size in Europe, like Hamburg or Lyon.

Investment in public transport networks in our city regions will allow more people to access jobs and education opportunities more easily. That will help spread prosperity and opportunity to many more parts of England.

To make the most of the transport upgrades, we need to emulate another attribute of successful European cities like Lyon and Hamburg. They are built at high density, with many people living close to transport stops. That means shorter commutes and more people able to reach the city centre.

Metro mayors can prioritise housing and economic development in the places benefiting from new transport links, provided Government devolves strategic planning powers to them.

Better transportation and more housing would help address the underlying economic challenge that big cities face – the lack of sufficient firms that create good, high-paying jobs.

Firms in sectors like AI and life sciences are crucial to maintaining high levels of exports overseas, bringing in higher wages. Major city centres should provide ideal conditions for these cutting-edge firms to grow and hire new staff – such as a good supply of high-quality office space and access to big public transport hubs where lots of people can commute in and out every day.

The UK’s big cities should be major centres of innovative business, but they have far fewer of these firms than they should for places of their size. That has contributed to a productivity problem, and it's key to understanding why living standards in the North and Midlands lag behind those in London.

To regain their competitive edge, our cities must become better places to do business. Getting around Britain's big cities is too hard, so it’s important that the Chancellor has committed to tackling this.

The cutting edge of the economy should also be a key target for the Government’s new Industrial Strategy, also due this month. All our big cities like Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield need to have an economy so that people living in their wider regions can get higher wages. That would speed up Britain's progress to a more modern, productive and richer place.

________________

Andrew Carter is Chief Executive of Centre for Cities.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Vodafone and Three merge — will it actually make your mobile signal better?

Vodafone and Three merge — will it actually make your mobile signal better?

23 mins ago

Are the Home Office and Treasury at war?

The Home Office and Treasury are at war and this spells trouble for police on the frontline

54 mins ago

You can’t fix England’s water crisis while pretending privatisation works.

You can’t fix England’s water crisis while pretending privatisation works

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Queen of the rodeo Beyonce will saddle up in London

From Texas to the Thames: Beyonce to bring her Cowboy Carter tour to London

x

'Worst holiday I've ever been on': Brit tourist blasts 'nightmare' at Corfu hotel because there was 'no English food'
A body has been found in the search for 28-year-old Greg Monk, who has been missing in Portugal for over a week.

Body found in search for Scottish man who went missing in Portugal on stag do a week ago

Tijjani Reijnders of AC Milan

Manchester City agree fee with AC Milan for midfielder Tijjani Reijnders

Netflix star left in agony with broken leg following terrifying bike accident

'Thank God for the NHS': Netflix star left in agony with 'Lime bike leg' following terrifying cycle accident
Low calorie diets could lead to depression, study finds

Revealed: What a low-calorie diet can do to your mental health

The prize pot for the National Lottery EuroMillions is growing after no one claimed Tuesday's £199million prize - which was already a record-setting jackpot

Lucky EuroMillion's winner to become richer than Adele with record £208m jackpot

Dogd could prevent eczema in young children.

Study reveals which pet could prevent eczema in at-risk children

Queen Camilla speaking to Peter James during her visit to the set of ITV’s adaptation of The Roy Grace series, created by Peter James, in Shoreham, West Sussex.

Queen Camilla to star in crime thriller about killer in Buckingham Palace

Police warn they face stark choices’ on which crimes to investigate

Police warn they face stark choices’ on which crimes to investigate