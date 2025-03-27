Rachel Reeves' defence spending boost simply isn't enough to deter an imminent war

27 March 2025, 23:40

Rachel Reeves slashed welfare spending to boost defence
Rachel Reeves slashed welfare spending to boost defence. Picture: Alamy

By Professor Michael Ben-Gad

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ 2.5% rise in defence spending by 2027 is nowhere near the emergency spending needed to deter an imminent war.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Spending on defence in the UK has been below 3% since 1995, and the effect of years of underspending are cumulative. To put this into perspective, in 1939 the US was spending only 1.8% of its GDP on defence, which rose to 42.7% by 1943. That is what wartime spending would be like.

Instead of acknowledging that her decisions require trade-offs, Chancellor Reeves presented increased defence spending as a cost-free opportunity to create more jobs in neglected areas.

The justification for building new submarines in Barrow-in-Furness is not to provide their shipyard with more orders, but as insurance to counter the growing threats from Russia at a time when the US is quickly withdrawing its protection.

Britain being an island may become less an asset and more a liability. Trade of physical goods has historically been vulnerable to naval blockade, but now trade in services is vulnerable as well given its reliance on communication via highly vulnerable undersea cables. The UK is also reliant on underwater infrastructure like fibre optic cables, natural gas pipes and electric interconnectors at the bottom of the North Sea.

Britain needs more submarines, frigates and undersea drones immediately to protect itself not only in the event of all out conflict, but from the type of hybrid warfare in which the Russians excel.

It also needs more troops and tanks to deter aggression against its Baltic allies unless it is willing to see them return to Russian rule.

Gradual increases in defence spending are all well and good as long as the US can be relied upon to bear most of Europe’s defence burden. One need not like the Trump administration’s crude and transactional attitude towards its old allies, but American frustration with European behaviour is neither new nor unwarranted.

European leaders loved to make invidious comparisons between their civilised continent with its lavish welfare spending and the barbaric and cruel US, while relying on America to pay for its defence. Nine years ago, President Barack Obama called them ‘free riders’.

The US is turning its attention to the growing threat from China and is prepared to leave Europe, including the UK, to fend for itself. I expect that by the autumn budget announcement that new reality will be finally absorbed.

________________

Professor Michael Ben-Gad is a Professor of Economics at City St George’s, University of London

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Labour's cuts risk plunging 250,000 people into poverty.

The Government is going in the right direction, but Reeves' welfare cuts are the wrong choice at the wrong time

17 mins ago

Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

6 hours ago

Record numbers of UK children live below the poverty line. Spending cuts will only make the problem worse.

Record numbers of UK children live below the poverty line. Spending cuts will only make the problem worse

10 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Blackpool manager Steve Bruce

Major update in investigation into 'tragic' death of football manager Steve Bruce's four-month-old grandson

Mohammed Farraj

Medical student died in 'tragic accident' while misusing gym equipment

Reeves

Donald Trump's threat of tariffs could knock percentage point off UK GDP as Reeves paints gloomy forecast for growth

Protesting in London for changes in Assisted Dying law in UK

Isle of Man becomes first parliament in British Isles to pass assisted dying legislation

All Saints church in Notting Hill, London with street sign for Colville Gardens on wrought iron railings

Police make 'urgent' appeal after body of newborn baby found inside bag abandoned outside church

United Airlines Boeing 777 Departing From Newark

Passengers left fuming after flight forced to divert after pilot forgets passport

Latest News

See more Latest News

William Hewes, 22, died at Homerton University Hospital (HUH) on January 21 2023, within 24 hours of being admitted after his meningitis, caused by a meningococcal infection, developed into sepsis.

Student, 22, who died of sepsis 'may have survived' if hospital had listened to desperate pleas of doctor mother
President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Brian Pitts ran the multi-million pound operation with help his former partner, Katie Harlow, from a Thai villa

Gang leader sentenced for £4m racket making fake medicine in garden sheds to sell on dark web
Hollywood Exteriors And Landmarks - 2022

Blockbuster set for stunning return with London pop-up shop

Madeleine McCann

Woman, 60, charged with stalking Madeleine McCann's family

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) escorts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky out of the British embassy after a meeting on the sideline of a summit.

Putin warns of Arctic war if US takes Greenland as Britain and France to send 'reassurance force' to Ukraine
Ysgol y Grango in Wales.

School locked down with 'no one allowed out' as parents told 'do not contact your child'

A sign for The Royal Cornwall Hospital in Treliske, Truro

NHS hospital sparks fury by cutting staff overtime pay to save money

King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles forced to cancel royal engagements as he is admitted to hospital amid ongoing cancer battle
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) escorts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky out of the British embassy after a meeting on the sideline of a summit.

Britain and France to send 'reassurance force' to Ukraine after latest peace talks