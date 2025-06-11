Our government and politicians are hooked on spending and Rachel Reeves' review proves it

11 June 2025, 16:43

Rachel Reeves
Rachel Reeves. Picture: Alamy

By Callum Price

If you wanted to hear the details about what the Government's vision for getting the economy back on track is and where its priorities lie in spending taxpayers’ money, listening to the Chancellor’s speech today would have been a waste of your time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

What we got instead was a list of spending promises with a host of numbers that, without context, mean very little.

It's great for the fine people of Kirkaldy that there is some money for their high street, but why on Earth is that making it into what is one of the most significant speeches of the parliament?

The answer: because our government and our politicians are hooked on the spending drug.

The big opening scene-setter for the Chancellor’s speech today was to contrast the real terms increases in spending she was granting with the cuts that the coalition made in 2010 following the financial crash. The message was ‘we’re better because we spend more’. But it only takes a glance at the public finances – and state of the economy more broadly – to see that more spending does not necessarily equal better outcomes. In fact, it often means the opposite.

Today the size of the Government debt is almost equal to the economy’s entire annual output. This is twice the relative amount of debt that the UK had in the 1970s when we had to be bailed out by the IMF, a nadir in the economic history of our country. Not only that, but borrowing costs remain stubbornly high. The government spends over £100bn a year on debt interest alone - more than it does on the police or defence. Meanwhile the tax burden is at a generational high, the effects of which we have seen this week as employment has plummeted after the raising of Employers’ National Insurance.

The only route out of this doom-loop is to stop adding to the problem by cutting spending, and deliver real economic growth, so debt falls as a percentage of our overall economy. Unfortunately, a shopping list of central government spending commitments is no way to do this, regardless of how the Treasury hopes to spin.

There were some welcome commitments to spending on areas the government should absolutely be committed to, most clearly on defence, and some welcome spending restraint elsewhere. But without real reform, any cuts will not amount to much, and more tax increases are inevitable.

If the Chancellor cannot set out a vision of a state that truly does less, and instead tries to keep acting as if ever-more money is always the answer while trying to trim the fat with no impact on delivery, we will just see more of the same: growth falling, and taxes rising.

____________

Callum Price is the Director of Communications at the Institute of Economic Affairs.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Today’s Spending Review signals a Labour government moving into action mode

Today’s spending review signals a Labour government moving into action mode, writes Jonathan Ashworth

2 hours ago

Andrew Marr on today's spending review.

Rachel Reeves’ choices today could spell recovery or disaster and during this century, the choice has never been starker

2 hours ago

Britain’s nuclear revival is welcome – but long overdue.

Britain’s nuclear revival is welcome – but long overdue

5 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

England head coach Thomas Tuchel.

'I'm in the right place': Thomas Tuchel wants to extend England head coach job until Euro 2028
Breaking News

Rioting erupts in Salford as ‘60 masked youths’ clash with police and 'set fire to car'

Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu following their doubles match defeat to Lyudmyla Kichenok and Erin Routliffe on day three of the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club, London

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter beaten in the doubles at Queens

In the latest development in the family's ongoing feud, the 26-year-old has reportedly quashed any attempts from the superstar couple to make up

Brooklyn Beckham 'cuts contact' with parents David and Victoria amid family rift over wife Nicola Peltz
Whitehall is on lockdown as police are investigating a 'suspicious vehicle' abandoned near Downing Street.

Whitehall on lockdown as police investigate 'abandoned vehicle near Downing Street'

David Moyes (pictured with OBE) has revealed he learnt of his OBE while watching his grandson's nativity play

Everton manager David Moyes learned of OBE at grandson's nativity play

England's Harry Kane during the international friendly match at The City Ground, Nottingham

Harry Kane wants England to learn from 3-1 defeat to Senegal after team booed off pitch

Philip Culling, 52, was one of two child protection officers at the Godolphin and Latymer School in west London.

Deputy headteacher at top public school who had sex with pupil in cupboard banned from teaching
King Charles III visiting HMS Prince of Wales as the Royal Navy finalises preparations for a major global deployment to the Indo-Pacific this spring. The King has hosted a reunion with old shipmates from his Naval days at Buckingham Palace

King reunites with old Royal Navy shipmates for trip down ‘memory sea-lane’

LBC caller tells James O’Brien how she ended up homeless as a result of the 'disastrous' mini-budget in 2022.

Liz Truss' 'disastrous' mini budget left this LBC caller homeless