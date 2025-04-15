Rape is all but decriminalised – but a radical new platform could change everything

By Katie White

Rape is effectively decriminalised – almost half a million people were raped last year in the UK and fewer than 1% rapists were convicted. It’s unsurprising that 5 in 6 women and 4 in 5 men choose not to report.

According to university students, the presence of not-for-profit ‘Enough’ in Bristol, and the possibility of self-testing after rape, has created 70% deterrence in just 4 months.

This is not criminal justice; this is social justice. Enough gives survivors power and control, while sending a clear message that there are consequences for not having consent.

In just 4 months, 536 reports have been made to the platform. 86% of Bristol students say they would report with Enough if they were raped. This is groundbreaking given that only 1% reported to the University last year.

“The presence of Enough on campus has started important conversations that were previously silenced. It’s the first time I feel reassured about this topic” student

“VAWG is at such a scale that it cannot be addressed through law enforcement alone”. The government have called for radical ideas to halve VAWG in a decade.

Leading policy makers, including MPs, view Enough as a powerful social deterrent. Enough has been compared to the breathalyser, where mass communication alongside law enforcement collapsed deaths from the thousands per year (1965) to 200 (2015).

"Radical ideas are welcome to combat rape. Too many victims do not come forward and are often suffering alone. I'm keen to see the evaluation when completed to see if it can be rolled out across the country." Alison Hernandez, PCC for Devon and Cornwall

Enough is not a funnel into Criminal Justice, but could be revolutionary for prosecutions. Most survivors only have their word – Enough can give them something instead of nothing – frozen DNA, and a time-stamped testimony. Both can be admissible in court.

Enough provides free digital resources created with Clinical Lead Dr Maisie Johnstone PhD.

These are based on cutting edge research and survivor requests, intended to support the 94% of survivors who suffer symptoms of PTSD in the first two weeks.

Enough are only 4 months in and are already preparing to launch additional pilots with the support of proactive universities, ready for Freshers’ Week 2025.

Anyone in the UK can access a kit and help create further deterrence for £20 online.

Katie White is the co-founder of Enough, a revolutionary form of reporting that gives power to survivors and deters perpetrators.

