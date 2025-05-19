Rebecca Adlington: From gold medals to gluten-free – my life as an Olympian with an autoimmune disease

Rebecca Adlington: From gold medals to gluten-free – my life as an Olympian with an autoimmune disease. Picture: LBC

By Rebecca Adlington OBE

I'm Rebecca Adlington OBE, four-time Olympic medallist swimmer.

After stepping away from competitive swimming in 2013, I transitioned into business by founding my own learn-to-swim company, ‘swim!’.

In addition to my work in broadcasting and sports commentary, I’m now balancing life as a mum of two with running a business and working as a pundit.

In October 2024, I discovered an unexpected challenge when I was diagnosed with coeliac disease – a serious autoimmune condition I had never considered, despite years of unexplained health issues.

I was shocked to learn that there are an estimated 500,000 in the UK who (like I used to) live with undiagnosed coeliac disease and suffer the consequences.

This year, I am supporting Coeliac UK’s Coeliac Awareness Month campaign to get more people to ask, ‘Could it be coeliac disease?’ and get a diagnosis so they can start recovery and feel better.

For a long time, I dismissed my symptoms. Having had multiple pregnancies, I thought the fatigue, bloating, and constantly feeling run down were just part of hormonal changes.

I was constantly tired, dealing with recurring mouth ulcers, and struggling with stomach pain that never seemed to go away. The tiredness made it harder to keep up with my busy schedule, and the ulcers made eating painful.

What finally pushed things forward was a combination of the persistent symptoms I was experiencing and two miscarriages, which led my doctor to suggest testing for coeliac disease, a serious autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues when you eat gluten.

When the results came back positive, it was a turning point for me. I was 35 at the time and getting that diagnosis finally gave me clarity and relief. I now follow a strict gluten-free diet, which is the only treatment for coeliac disease.

Adapting to a gluten-free diet has been one of the biggest challenges, as I’ve had to overhaul my entire approach to food. I balance my diet with naturally gluten-free staples like potatoes, rice, and vegetables, and gluten-free alternatives for bread and flour.

Since removing gluten from my diet, my energy has returned, my mood has improved, and I’m no longer in daily discomfort. I’m back to exercising regularly and living life without the constant fog I used to feel.

After I shared my diagnosis online, so many people recommended Coeliac UK. Their support and resources have made a huge difference in helping me adjust to this new way of living.

This Coeliac Awareness Month, Coeliac UK is encouraging people to recognise their symptoms and take the charity’s free online self-assessment.

If you’re dealing with symptoms that don’t quite add up and you don’t have an answer for, please don’t ignore them - ask for a test.

I never imagined I could have coeliac disease, but in hindsight, I wish I’d asked the question much earlier.

Getting diagnosed changed everything for the better.”

Rebecca Adlington OBE is a four-time Olympic medal-winning swimmer who was diagnosed with coeliac disease in 2024 after experiencing years of unexplained symptoms.

