Reform had a good night in England, but discontent doesn’t stop at the border

2 May 2025, 16:55 | Updated: 2 May 2025, 17:09

Nigel Farage
Picture: Getty
Gina Davidson

By Gina Davidson

Scottish politics is holding its breath.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The remarkable results for Nigel Farage and his Reform UK party, has turned theoretical opinion polling into hard political reality.

Taking votes from both the Conservatives and Labour - overturning a massive 15,000 Labour majority in Runcorn - shows that Reform is not another flash-in-the-pan UKIP or Brexit party, it is a whole lot more; tapping into an economic discontent felt by voters the length and breadth of England.

And that discontent doesn’t stop at the border.

We know that Farage has his eye on winning the Welsh elections next year, and while in Scotland Reform polls around half the numbers as it does in England (14% to 25% down south) if that support is sustained until next May, then it could see the party send double-figure MSPs into Holyrood.

It could even become a kingmaker party, deciding just who will be the next First Minister.

That all sounded fanciful when Richard Tice was punting such a line a few months ago. Not so much now.

Reform only has around 10 councillors in Scotland at present, defectors in the main from the Scottish Conservatives, but even that has had an impact on the political landscape.

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay is shifting his party further right, with pitches to “common sense”, cutting government waste, and rolling back support for climate change targets.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has similarly gone on the attack on quango numbers, wanting to take the axe to health boards, and branding the SNP-led Scottish Government as wasteful with taxpayers money.

The Tories problem is that without the threat of independence, they seem to offer nothing much to voters whose memories don’t have to be too long to remember life under a UK Conservative government, while for Labour, the support given at last year’s General Election has ebbed away thanks to domestic policy decisions by Keir Starmer.

For John Swinney’s SNP, and indeed the Scottish Greens, the progress of Reform has seen them brand Farage et al as “far right” - a label Reform rejects - and call for Scotland’s civic society, trade unions, and politicians to work together to defeat the rise of “divisive ideology”.

Their problem however is many voters have lost faith with them, accusing them of perpetuating the kind of division they condemn, and indeed, in the case of the Greens being just as extreme, if at the opposite end of the political pole to Reform.

Of course for them, the rise of Reform may well allow them to reinvigorate their independence campaign - the threat of a PM Farage could be enough to scare the horses over the line.

What is more immediately likely though is that Reform taking votes from both the Tories and Labour will allow the SNP to continue its dominance - we could see that play out in the Hamilton and Larkhall by-election in June - and win a record breaking fifth Scottish election.

But it would be another minority government, and if  Reform’s support in Scotland is sustained, then they could end up with between 10 and 15 MSPs next year which would have a huge effect on Holyrood.

All of this will be being weighed up carefully by all parties right now. If we thought last night was a watershed moment in UK politics, it could be we ain’t seen nothing yet.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage has the crowd, but not the plan - and the clock is ticking

2 hours ago

The public wants change - it's now on Starmer to dig Labour out of this electoral hole, writes Aggie Chambré

The public wants change - it's now on Starmer to dig Labour out of this electoral hole

17 hours ago

Nigel Farage has smashed the old two-party system. Andrew Marr asks what happens next

The old two-party system has been smashed. Andrew Marr asks what happens next

19 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Latest News

See more Latest News

Disabled People Demonstrate Against Assisted Dying in London

'Coercion' fears over assisted dying as critics warn bill could be pushed to 'cut costs' for families and the state
Runners competing in the 2025 TCS London Marathon, passing through Tower Hill. Organisers say 2026 will be a record year

London Marathon breaks world record with more than 1.1 million entries for 2026

Sheffield Children's hospital on Western Bank in the City of Sheffield in South Yorkshire

Drug trial for severe epilepsy has transformed children’s lives, families say

Ronnie O'Sullivan of England speaks with Zhao Xintong of China following the semi final match on day fourteen of the Halo World Snooker Championship 2025 at Crucible Theatre

Ronnie O'Sullivan crashes out of World Championship snooker semi-final after losing to Chinese star Zhao Xintong
A mounted Metropolitan Police officer and his horse from the Metropolitan Police Mounted Branch doing training drills in Green Park, London, UK.

Royal Parks police unit to be 'disbanded' after 150 years despite charity's warning of 'serious consequences'
Bob Dylan performs on a double bill with Neil Young at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England.

Bob Dylan to showcase paintings with ‘emotional resonance’ in free London exhibition

A school leaders' union has launched legal action against Ofsted over the potential impact of their inspection proposals on the mental health of headteachers and school staff.

School leaders union launches legal action against Ofsted over ‘potentially disastrous’ report card plan
Union Jacks up on the Mall, as preparations are made for the VE day parade on Bank Holiday Monday May 5th, 2025, London, UK

Ukrainian troops to join London procession to celebrate VE Day anniversary

LBC caller with chronic illness refuses to undergo further medical screenings

LBC caller with chronic illness refuses to undergo further medical screenings

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Harry accused of 'fuelling speculation over King's health' after saying he 'doesn't know how long' Charles has left