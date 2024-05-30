Rishi Sunak hoped the ghosts of Covid past would not come back to haunt him - but voters never forget

30 May 2024, 19:58

Rishi Sunak was questioned on Partygate.
Rishi Sunak was questioned on Partygate. Picture: Alamy
Fraser Knight.

Fraser Knight.

Rishi Sunak had hoped the country had drawn a line under what happened during Covid.

Parties in Downing Street angered the nation, which had been ordered to follow unprecedented rules, despite pain and suffering.

But when the Prime Minister showed up at the Niftylift manufacturing plant in Milton Keynes, it all came back to haunt him.

The very first question, when he opened up the floor, came from a health and safety officer, Nick Fox.

He immediately put the PM on the spot, asking how people could truly trust him, when he was fined for attending Boris Johnson’s birthday gathering in Number 10.

Mr Fox said he wasn’t allowed to be with his mum as she died, around the same time.

Rishi Sunak scrambled for his lines, apologising, and then immediately referring to his successes as Chancellor, including furlough.

“I was working on things to help you and your business and many other families,” he said.

But Mr Fox wasn’t convinced, later saying: “His apology isn’t accepted. I wasn’t looking for an apology either.”

The leaders of both the Conservatives and Labour are facing a tough fight to win the support of the electorate.

Sir Keir Starmer has this week been heavily criticised for appearing to “purge” more left-leaning candidates, like Diane Abbott and Faiza Shaheen.

The Labour leader’s denied that’s the case.

And some unions are furious at the party for watering down what they expected to be transformational plans to reform workers’ rights.

When asked by LBC, twice, if it was fair for voters to still criticise him over Partygate, Rishi Sunak refused to answer - again, talking about his record as Chancellor.

But clearly, it’s still on people’s minds.

As we race towards the second week of this election campaign, there’s one lesson here for all party leaders to remember.

Voters never forget.

The impact of VAT on our school puts us at considerable risk of closure, as it does for small schools across the UK

Charging VAT on independent school fees is a tax on parents - and it doesn't make economic sense

10 hours ago

If you have a room in your home and heart, consider fostering a London child

If you have a room in your home and heart, consider fostering a London child

1 day ago

Fostering Change

Fostering change: London needs more homes to support and nurture our young people

1 day ago

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

22 days ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

27 days ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

27 days ago

