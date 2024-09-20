Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham

20 September 2024, 12:24 | Updated: 20 September 2024, 12:31

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.
Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham. Picture: Alamy

By John Denham

Robert Jenrick’s claim that English identity is threatened by mass immigration and ‘woke culture’ is calculated to mobilise Conservative members and perhaps some Reform UK voters around his Tory leadership bid.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The two interesting questions are who may be impressed and whether his claims have any substance.

National identities are curious things. They are not immutable, but nor are they infinitely flexible. They comprise shared stories, histories and values, which evolve to include new people responding to new circumstances.

Mostly we now recognise that the World Wars were not won by white British people alone, and memorial belongs to all in a diverse country. The impact of black and Asian sportspeople in England’s national teams has shaped a nation in which a small minority think you must be white to be English.

Nonetheless, being English is not a free-for-all. A large majority still see ‘being born here’ as an important part of being English. Migrants do always become English over time, but the greater the rate of immigration, the longer it takes to forge a shared national community.

Jenrick’s appeal is to older white voters who have not been to university and are the least reconciled to migration. They emphasise their English identity and are strongly patriotic. These voters were more likely to vote Conservative or Reform than Labour in July. But does the Tory future lie with this shrinking minority?

It is truer that the establishment shuns English identity. Keir Starmer – undoubtedly a British patriot - entered Downing Street to a backdrop of Scottish Saltaires, Welsh Dragons, and Union Flags but no St George’s Cross.

Those working in the civil service, media, culture and the voluntary sector are less likely to identify as English than the wider population. Some at least largely shun patriotism and national identity and are reluctant to engage in any debate about immigration and social cohesion.

This is the challenge raised by Jenrick. While politicians like him see resistance to change as a route to advancement, too few others want to shape the shared and inclusive English identity that would be the best response.

________________

Prof John Denham is Director of the Centre for English Identity and Politics at Southampton University and is a former Labour Communities Secretary. He blogs at www.theoptimisticpatriot.co.uk

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council

5 hours ago

The hearing of the Titan submersible - what to expect.

Unraveling the Titan submersible disaster— What to expect as the enquiry unfolds

1 day ago

Israel’s Strategy Is Forcing Hezbollah into Tough Decisions

Israel’s Strategy Is Forcing Hezbollah into Tough Decisions

1 day ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

4 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

4 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

4 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Northumbria police are searching for Newcastle woman Katherine Watson

Channel 4 reality star missing as police grow 'increasingly concerned for her welfare' amid desperate search
Breaking News

Hezbollah fires barrage of 140 rockets into Israel after night of IDF strikes

The former subpostmaster and campaigner has criticised the GLO (Group Litigation Order) scheme

Sir Alan Bates slams government 'flimflam artists' for dragging out compensation for victims of Post Office scandal
Mohamed Al Fayed's 65,000 acre Balnagown Castle estate

Police in Scotland investigated claim Mohamed Al Fayed carried out sex attack at Highland estate
Chancellor Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves 'will press ahead with winter fuel payment cut' despite £10 billion Bank of England windfall
Jess Phillips said that Serco could be fined after some prisoners released early were not fitted with electronic tags

Security company Serco could face penalties after some prisoners released early not tagged, minister tells LBC
Lengthy queues snake from Apple stores as iPhone 16 and Vision Pro go on sale around the world

Lengthy queues snake from Apple stores as iPhone 16 goes on sale around the world

Mark Ross has admitted the manslaughter of Claudiu-Carol Kondor

Man, 32, admits killing parcel delivery driver trying to stop his van being stolen in Leeds but denies murder
Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed labelled ‘monster’ and compared to Jimmy Savile by lawyers representing his accusers
The pager operation is said to have been planned for 15 years

Pager attacks in Lebanon were '15 years in the making', intelligence sources say, as Israel launches heavy air raids