Sadiq Khan promised a Labour government would fix London. Now he's blaming it.

By Keith Prince AM

When Sadiq Khan launched his 2024 manifesto on 18th April last year, it contained a surprising focus on the next General Election.

In fact within the 67 pages of that manifesto there were no fewer than 29 mentions of the “Labour Government”. The subtext was clear, even if the Mayor’s ego would not permit him to make the point explicit: Londoners shouldn’t worry that the last 8 years have been disappointing, as all would be different once Keir Starmer was safely ensconced in Number 10.

Since the election Sadiq Khan has struck a more cautious tone, but there was little sign of that in his manifesto as he claimed: “With the prospect of a Labour government on the horizon, this mayoral election can also be the first step toward a decade of national renewal.”

If that line strikes you as a hostage to fortune, consider the even more bombastic: “Together, and with a Labour government, there’s no limit to what we can achieve.”

Just over a year since Sadiq Khan’s re-election and almost a year since the election of a Labour Government, it appears that there were actually quite severe limits to what Sadiq Khan could achieve.

Last month’s Spending Review represented a good opportunity to consider whether the Government is living up to the promises that London’s current Mayor made on its behalf.

The Mayor of London is also London’s Police and Crime Commissioner. In this role Sadiq Khan is supposed to set the priorities for policing and community safety in London, agree the policing budget and hold the Met Commissioner to account.

Whilst Sadiq Khan’s manifesto promised to “work with a Labour government to put an extra 1,300 neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs on the streets,” he recently pushed through a Budget – his first under a Labour Government – which will see the Met Police lose 3,300 officers, PCSOs and staff.

His reaction to the Spending Review suggests he was desperately hoping for the Government to bail him out: “I remain concerned that this Spending Review could result in insufficient funding for the Met and fewer police officers.”

On transport, his manifesto promised Sadiq Khan would “work with a Labour government to explore greater devolution of rail and end the misery of non-TfL rail lines letting Londoners down.”

Unfortunately for him and despite his former Deputy Mayor for Transport Heidi Alexander being the Transport Secretary, it appears that the Labour Government has noticed the mess he has made of running transport in London and have been thus far unwilling to grant him control of any more of London’s railways.

There was no sign of any change to that attitude in the Spending Review.

There’s more. In April last year the current Mayor claimed: “I know that with a Labour government that won’t use TfL funding as a political football, we can start a new chapter, investing in exciting transport services and infrastructure.” This afternoon, less than 14 months later, he told Londoners that it’s “disappointing that there is no commitment today from the Treasury to invest in the new infrastructure London needs.”

At Mayor’s Question Time on 19th June, he went further, agreeing with my London Assembly colleague Thomas Turrell that the Government needs to invest in London’s transport infrastructure if London is to build the homes we need. Indeed, without building the DLR Extension to Thamesmead, the West London Orbital, and the Bakerloo Line Extension to Lewisham it seems impossible that London could hit the government’s ten-year target of 880,000 homes in London.

Back to that 18th April manifesto: “I am determined to work with Keir Starmer, Rachel Reeves and a Labour government to get the UK economy growing again, providing good jobs, investment and improved living standards for ordinary people.”

It is not clear whether Sadiq Khan wishes to share the blame with Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves for the surge in inflation and unemployment and the screeching halt to growth that the UK economy has seen over the last year.

However, judging by his reaction to this Spending Review, I would not bet on it.

_________

Keith Prince AM is the Conservative Assembly Member for Havering & Redbridge

