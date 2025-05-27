The Mayor is sending a clear signal: cleaner freight, healthier lives

27 May 2025, 18:02

x
Picture: Getty

By Oliver Lord

It’s fair to say many of us were puzzled by the Mayor’s intention to end the Congestion Charge discount for electric vehicles and considered it to be at complete odds with his track record and commitments on climate. 

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Worse still, this would send the wrong signal to businesses who have been taking steps to help clean our air and protect the climate - by investing in cleaner electric vans - despite an economic situation already fraught with challenges for those making the green choice.

Today’s proposal to continue to discount the Congestion Charge for electric and pedal powered fleets shows the Mayor has listened to concerns.

Incentives such as this are a smart step toward levelling the playing field by helping to make the operational costs lower than for the dirtier diesel alternative.

Not only that, these proposals send a clear signal that the future is electric.

Sales of electric vans are lagging in the UK and right now there are a record number of diesel vans, which are not only one of the worst contributors to air pollution in central London but are also leading to increased carbon emissions too.

There will inevitably be objections to the proposed increase in the charge but I see this as a balanced package given it hasn’t increased in five years despite regular increases to tube and rail fares.

The primary aim of the Congestion Charge is to manage traffic levels and this must be carefully maintained at the same time as advancing our environmental goals.

Without the steps taken by successive mayors in London then there would have been millions more car journeys across the capital.

The Mayor is right to be looking at driving and public transport in the round because it benefits nobody - especially businesses - if it ends up being cheaper for us all to drive into central London as it does to take the tube.

________________

Oliver Lord is the UK's Head of Clean Cities Campaign

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

c

As Russia doubles down, Britain must take advantage of its opportunity

2 hours ago

I tried to tell Liz Kendall that PIP keeps me in work - she wouldn’t even stop walking.

I tried to tell Liz Kendall that PIP keeps me in work - she wouldn’t even stop walking

2 hours ago

I'm being forced to take my world-first invention abroad. The UK is failing its founders.

I'm being forced to take my world-first invention abroad - the UK is failing its founders

9 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout will star as Hermione, Harry and Ron in the new Harry Potter TV series.

Harry Potter and the new cast revealed: First pic of child stars ahead of TV series

Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk (posing with former footballer Alan Hansen and the Premier League trophy) sent a message of support to victims of the crash

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk ‘praying for speedy recovery’ for those hurt in parade crash
Footage shows the driver reverse into a fan, which leads two spectators to punch and kick the car whilst it moves back and forth

Driver ‘followed ambulance through roadblock’ before Liverpool crash as man, 53, arrested on suspicion of ‘drug driving’
Footage shows the driver reverse into a fan, which leads two spectators to punch and kick the car whilst it moves back and forth

Moment Liverpool horror begins to unfold after driver 'tailgated ambulance'

Dozens were left injured after the car drove into football fans who were celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory

King and Queen share 'deep shock' over Liverpool parade crash as William and Kate also tell of their sadness
Passengers on airlines in Turkey may receive a fine for standing up too early on the plane.

Holidaymakers to be fined $70 for standing up to get luggage while plane lands in airline crackdown
Miriam Margolyes

Harry Potter star tells fans she 'doesn't have long left to live' after undergoing heart procedure
Female researcher observing E coli culture plate

Warning issued after outbreak of salmonella leaving five hospitalised and 20 ill

LBC caller brands UK 'fully racist'

LBC caller brands the UK 'fully racist' as police release details about Liverpool suspect

Nigel Farage: working class hero or ‘snake oil salesman’?

Nigel Farage: working class hero or ‘snake oil salesman’?