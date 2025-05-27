The Mayor is sending a clear signal: cleaner freight, healthier lives

By Oliver Lord

It’s fair to say many of us were puzzled by the Mayor’s intention to end the Congestion Charge discount for electric vehicles and considered it to be at complete odds with his track record and commitments on climate.

Worse still, this would send the wrong signal to businesses who have been taking steps to help clean our air and protect the climate - by investing in cleaner electric vans - despite an economic situation already fraught with challenges for those making the green choice.

Today’s proposal to continue to discount the Congestion Charge for electric and pedal powered fleets shows the Mayor has listened to concerns.

Incentives such as this are a smart step toward levelling the playing field by helping to make the operational costs lower than for the dirtier diesel alternative.

Not only that, these proposals send a clear signal that the future is electric.

Sales of electric vans are lagging in the UK and right now there are a record number of diesel vans, which are not only one of the worst contributors to air pollution in central London but are also leading to increased carbon emissions too.

There will inevitably be objections to the proposed increase in the charge but I see this as a balanced package given it hasn’t increased in five years despite regular increases to tube and rail fares.

The primary aim of the Congestion Charge is to manage traffic levels and this must be carefully maintained at the same time as advancing our environmental goals.

Without the steps taken by successive mayors in London then there would have been millions more car journeys across the capital.

The Mayor is right to be looking at driving and public transport in the round because it benefits nobody - especially businesses - if it ends up being cheaper for us all to drive into central London as it does to take the tube.

Oliver Lord is the UK's Head of Clean Cities Campaign

