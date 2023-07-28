Sadiq Khan has seen off Ulez challenge at the High Court, but the real test now comes from within his own party

28 July 2023, 14:12

Sadiq Khan hailed today' ruling on Ulez expansion as a “landmark”
Sadiq Khan hailed today' ruling on Ulez expansion as a “landmark”. Picture: Alamy
Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

The Mayor of London has hailed today's ruling on Ulez expansion as a “landmark” and “very significant”, and he is right to feel relieved, even grateful at the result. But there is still a chance we will see a significant u-turn ahead of the 29th August.

Sadiq Khan has been under a barrage of criticism from the London Conservatives for nearly a year after he announced the major expansion of the scheme, but that scrutiny has now translated to a row within his own party.

After Labour unexpectedly failed to win the Uxbridge by election, Shadow Cabinet Ministers have been quick to ostracise Khan, calling for him to rethink his policy – after commentators linked the party’s misfortunes with the controversial policy. Leading pollster Professor Sir John Curtice said it was concerning that a local issue could prevent Labour performing “as they should”.

The issue for Labour is not necessarily an electoral one, but one of narrative. The Conservatives hold many of the outer London seats in places such as Uxbridge, and in other areas like Bromley, Beckenham, and Sutton – Sir Keir Starmer would not expect to win seats such as that.

But the issue is that the Labour frontbench does not want to spend its time fiercely defending one side or the other on such a divisive issue – there are many parallels with how the party has approached Brexit post-referendum. A Labour source told me “we can’t have the whole conversation surrounding London politics to be focused on Ulez. Something has to change”.

That pressure for change is difficult, though, because it is a fairly binary choice as to whether expansion goes ahead, as scheduled, next month on the 29th August.

Emily Thornberry, for example, told The News Agents just last week “we’re calling on Sadiq to consider Ulez and the result”, she also criticised the scrappage scheme saying it “was not as generous as it could be”. She is not the only Labour frontbencher to express concerns, both privately and publicly, about the impact the policy could have.

The victory, and it is undoubtedly a key win for Sadiq Khan, today prevents a minor headache for the moment. But expect the pressure to ramp up in the coming weeks. Sadiq Khan wants to press ahead with expansion, his party are unlikely to convince him to press pause, but clearly – despite today’s ruling – a compromise of sorts feels imminent.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

We know there’s a large number of people who depend on being able to drive round London for their work and who cannot afford to get a cleaner vehicle.

Today's Ulez court decision is a positive step forwards but we need action to clean our air, writes a Bromley resident

1 hour ago

David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

2 hours ago

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women

1 day ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

6 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

6 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hot summer pictures of a dried our park with people sunbathing alongside a picture of a thermometer

When is the 40 degree heatwave? Met Office forecast soaring temperatures

Internet sleuths have been researching the doomed vessel

Titan sub's final fatal journey 'could have been captured on camera' as internet sleuths research doomed vessel
A draw against China would see England reach the last 16

Lionesses on brink of World Cup knockout stages after victory over Denmark

Oli London has revealed he is now living as Ken

Influencer Oli London 'living as Ken' after detransitioning from Barbie look that cost him almost £250k in surgery
Two ladies enjoying an ice cream in the sunshine in comparison to two commuters in London rain

August weather forecast: What's the outlook and will the UK get a heatwave?

Sadiq Khan has won his High Court battle

Sadiq Khan slams councils for wasting taxpayers' money on Ulez challenge which could have paid for free school meals
Killer driver Alexander McKellar and his twin Robert who were jailed. (Inset) cyclist Tony Parsons

Man who killed cyclist in hit-and-run 'admitted burying victim in marriage confession' to fiancée
The expansion of Ulez was ruled lawful on Friday

Everything you need to know about Ulez, as Sadiq Khan's plan to expand zone ruled lawful by the High Court
Ulez has been given the go-ahead to expand this summer following a plan proposed by Sadiq Khan

Ulez expansion rules: Map, start date and whether your vehicle is compliant

Sadiq Khan has won his High Court battle

Sadiq Khan hails his landmark High Court victory allowing Ulez to expand across London as 'good news'