Safeguarding in the wake of Archbishop Welby's resignation: A critical conversation for the Church of England

13 November 2024, 16:34

The resignation of Welby should not simply be seen as a moment of transition but rather as a call to meaningful change.
The resignation of Welby should not simply be seen as a moment of transition but rather as a call to meaningful change. Picture: Alamy

By Justin Humphreys

The resignation of Archbishop Justin Welby, over the Church of England’s ongoing issues with safeguarding, calls for an urgent and honest conversation about the church's ability to protect people from harm, it's culture and how it is held accountable.

As Welby’s tenure draws to a close, this moment offers a crucial opportunity for the Church to keep safeguarding as a priority, examining its safeguarding practices and recommitting to the safety and well-being of the most vulnerable within its care.

The resignation of a high-ranking leader, such as Welby, should not simply be seen as a moment of transition, but rather as a clarion call to meaningful change. The Archbishop’s resignation must not cause further delay on the vast work that is still to be done.

The Church of England’s leadership must ensure that all levels of the institution act upon the recommendations laid out in the recent reports by Wilkinson, Jay and Makin. This includes improving reporting mechanisms through embracing a new mandatory reporting regime, increasing transparency, and adopting an independent scrutiny and oversight of its safeguarding.

For too long, the hierarchical nature of the Church has made it difficult to hold powerful individuals accountable, and this must change. The Church should implement independent oversight mechanisms to ensure that its safeguarding processes are not only rigorous but also that they are held to account on recommendations made.

There is also a need for a cultural shift within the Church, where safeguarding and the experiences of victims and survivors are treated as a priority, not an afterthought.

Building on much existing good practice at a local parish level, churches need to be proactive in fostering a culture of care that recognises and addresses the potential for harm before it occurs. This means regularly reviewing safeguarding practices, offering training for volunteers and staff, and building a community where everyone feels empowered to speak up.

Churches must engage in conversations about safeguarding with honesty and vulnerability, a perfect opportunity being this Sunday’s awareness day - Safeguarding Sunday.

Leaders should provide clear information on how its people can report concerns, create safe spaces for open dialogue, and ensure that safeguarding policies are consistently followed.

In this pivotal moment, the Church of England has an opportunity to transform itself into an institution that truly values the protection and dignity of all people.

The legacy of Archbishop Welby’s resignation should mark a decisive turning point in the Church’s approach to safeguarding.

_______________________

Justin Humphreys is CEO at thirtyone:eight.

