Children should be allowed to leave school at 14 - here's why

The Scottish Conservatives believe that children should be allowed to leave school aged 14. Picture: Alamy

By Russell Findlay

Scotland’s education system was once world renowned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

From the 17th century, every parish had its own school, and Scotland is home to four of the UK’s six ancient universities, established pre-1600.

Our small country became a beacon of learning, producing giants of economics, science, engineering, medicine and letters.

We prized education and recognised that it allowed anyone to achieve a better life, no matter their background.

But in the quarter of a century since devolution, first under Labour and now the SNP, Scottish schooling has atrophied.

Attainment in science and maths are at a record low and we’ve plummeted to no better than average in international league tables.

Other countries, including England, Ireland, Belgium and Estonia, have overtaken us and the gap keeps growing.

Just this week it was revealed that one quarter of 11-year-olds in Scotland cannot read, write or count properly.

And the attainment gap between the most and least deprived kids – which Nicola Sturgeon vowed to ‘eradicate’ – is widening.

It is extraordinary that almost 1 in 7 Scottish pupils leave school without a single qualification.

The old approach has failed. That’s why it’s time to consider a bold new proposal to ensure school works for every pupil.

For decades, Scotland’s minimum school leaving age has been 16.

Too many young people become trapped in a system that isn’t working for them. Even worse, far too many exit it altogether.

This is not about writing off these young people. Quite the opposite.

It’s about giving young people who have no desire to go to university the option to leave school at 15, or possibly even 14, and continue their education in the form best suited to their talents.

They would be required to achieve solid attainment in core academic skills - unlike now where far too many just exit the system altogether.

But they would do so while also learning valuable vocational skills leading to employment.

This would give students a fast track to an apprenticeship or college place, and grow Scotland’s economy by developing a stronger workforce, reducing skills gaps and encouraging more investment.

Lowering the school leaving age may seem counterintuitive, but there's emerging evidence to support our idea.

A recent study of four European countries found no evidence to link the raising of the school leaving age with better outcomes for pupils.

And a lower leaving age can be combined with valuable real-world skills.

In South Korea, for example, students can leave school at 15 to attend specialist schools to prepare them for work in high-skilled trades.

In Germany and Austria, 15-year-olds can combine education with vocational training.

This isn’t about leaving people behind. It’s about making sure every single young person gets a sound foundation in essentials such as literacy and numeracy, but also the opportunity for training and employment best suited to their talents.

It’s a common-sense agenda for change – and it’s desperately needed.

Despite the best efforts of inspirational teachers and dedicated students, a generation of young Scots has been let down by policy failures, and politicians who will not take the bold action required.

The Scottish Conservatives are the only party at Holyrood with the ambition and the plans to overhaul Scottish education.

We can, and must, change Scotland's schools for the better and offer new opportunities that will let every pupil fulfil their potential.

Russell Findlay is leader of the Scottish Conservative Party and a member of the Scottish Parliament.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk