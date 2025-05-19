School uniforms are working – the government’s cap risks unravelling a system that saves families money

As Chair of the Schoolwear Association - and a father to school-age children - I see every day how important school uniform is, both for families trying to manage costs and for young people trying to fit in.

It protects teenagers from peer pressure, levels the playing field, and sets the right tone in school for pupils to succeed.

Working people are navigating one of the toughest cost-of-living crises in decades. It’s understandable the government wants to act.

But its proposal to cap the number of branded school uniform items each school can require is not the solution. It risks making life harder and more expensive for the very families it’s trying to help.

The Education Secretary wants to impose a blanket limit of just three branded items, plus a tie. If this goes ahead, schools will be forced to drop durable, good-value school specific items like PE kit, skirts and book bags - replacing them with supermarket alternatives that may seem cheaper but don’t last, or fashionable branded items, that are significantly more expensive.

High-quality school branded garments power the second-hand uniform market - one of the most effective ways to support families struggling with costs.

Uniform banks, swap shops and donation schemes rely on clothes that last. If schools are pushed to drop school branded items, that system breaks down. It means fewer donations for families who rely on second-hand support and more clothing going to landfill at a time when sustainability should be a priority.

The changes will also impose greater social pressure.

A plain “blue sports top” might meet the policy, but pupils will turn up in the latest branded versions if that’s what their peers are wearing or promoted on social media.

A school-branded top typically costs around £12. A fashion sports brand? £35 or more. Removing uniform requirements doesn’t reduce pressure, it shifts it.

There’s also a community cost. Schoolwear suppliers aren’t faceless corporations, they’re small, family-run businesses based on our high streets.

They provide year-round access, in all sizes and offer support to families who need help. Supermarkets, by contrast, sell uniform in a short summer window, meaning families must buy everything upfront, with limited sizing and zero flexibility.

Nearly 90% of headteachers oppose the cap, because they know that uniform reduces inequality, improves behaviour, and nurtures belonging.

There are safeguarding reasons too: badged clothing helps staff and, where necessary, the emergency services identify pupils quickly.

This week, the House of Lords is debating the proposal. A crossbench amendment has been tabled to raise the cap to five branded items, plus a tie, a far more sensible, balanced approach.

But this isn’t about politics. It’s about common sense and compassion. Families are being told the cap will save them money. The evidence says otherwise.

If we lose school-specific uniform, we lose one of the tools schools have to protect pupils from inequality, distraction and social pressure, while keeping costs down.

Uniform is doing its job. Let’s not mess with something that’s working.

Matthew Easter is Chairman of the Schoolwear Association, the UK's leading trade body for school uniform suppliers.

