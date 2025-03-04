Scrapping leasehold for new flats isn’t enough – what about those already trapped?

4 March 2025, 09:02

Scrapping leasehold for new flats isn’t enough – what about those already trapped?
Scrapping leasehold for new flats isn’t enough – what about those already trapped? Picture: Alamy

By Harry Scoffin

If delivered, yesterday’s announcement that the government is to compel commonhold on all new flats will stop the next generation of homebuyers from having their wealth plundered by mysterious, often offshore freeholders.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This long overdue move will drag England and Wales into line with the rest of the world where flat owners are in control of their homes, money and lives under commonhold equivalents, including condominium in North America, Italy and Thailand, and strata title in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Dubai.

But for the 5.3 million households already subject to this exploitative and antiquated leasehold system, the white paper is fuelling anxiety.

Banning leasehold for new flats while being vague on when and how those already trapped can convert to commonhold will create a two-tier flats market. Already, the price gap between freehold houses and leasehold flats is at a thirty-year high, making us an outlier in the Anglosphere.

Collapsing consumer trust in our apartment market reflects growing concerns over the unfairness and unpredictability of leasehold service charges dictated by outside and unaccountable monetising freeholders.

Introducing commonhold on new developments without an assured pathway for existing leaseholders to convert to commonhold risks deepening this disparity, leaving millions under the rule of predatory freeholders.

The government cannot be allowed to repackage recommendations from the Law Commission - first published half a decade ago - as a bold new policy package while asking leaseholders to wait an entire parliament for action. If the case for reform was clear then, it is even more urgent now. The delay is indefensible.

Back in 2022, with two years remaining in the last parliament, Matthew Pennycook, then shadow housing minister, rightly lambasted the Conservative government for foot-dragging, stating leaseholders are being left “too long to wait”. We agree. In power, Labour must hold itself to the same standard.

That’s why we are calling for the promised Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill to be enacted no later than the next parliamentary session in 2025/26. Anything less would be a betrayal of the millions still trapped in this corrupt rentier system.

Commonhold on all new flats is far from radical and is yesterday’s debate. In fact, it was promised thirty years ago by Blair’s Labour in 1995, in a now-deleted document called “An End to Feudalism”. Of course, Labour did not honour this commitment during their 13 years in power. Instead, millions more leasehold debt traps were created.

The history of leasehold is that leaving reforms to the second half of a parliament means precious time and political capital runs out. On this agenda, Labour must disrupt or be disrupted.

Commonhold should be for the many, not just the new. As the party traditionally associated with economic justice, Labour will be judged on how they emancipate existing leaseholders, not the ones that haven’t been born yet.

________________

Harry Scoffin is a housing campaigner and the founder of Free Leaseholders, a pressure group promoting leasehold reform.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

I have a big problem with small plates.

I have a big problem with small plates

1 hour ago

It's time to ban plastic chewing gum

It's time to ban plastic chewing gum for the health of our planet and ourselves

13 hours ago

Seven in 10 healthcare workers see patients unable to pay energy bills (stock image)

Seven in 10 healthcare workers see patients unable to pay energy bills

16 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Government announced its plans to ban new leasehold flats and make commonhold the default tenure, in a bid to give homeowners greater control over their properties.

New leasehold flats set to be banned as centuries-old ‘feudal’ system to be abolished, Government says

Paddington Bear statue cut in half.

Two men charged after Paddington Bear statue cut in half and stolen from bench

Emily Rose Browning, who was a teacher at Gladstone Primary School in Cardiff, has been described as “a kind, caring, beautiful young lady” by those who knew her.

Tributes pour in for ‘one of a kind’ young teacher who died suddenly aged just 24

Bryonie Gawith with Denisty, Oscar and Aubree Birtle, who all died in the fire

Third man charged with murder following Bradford house fire that left mother and her three young children dead

Britain and France are proposing a one-month truce between Russia and Ukraine

'One-month truce' proposed for Ukraine to protect air, sea and energy targets from Russian attack

Exclusive
Peace talks between the US and Ukraine at the White House descended into chaos

Zelenskyy prepared to return to US for 'constructive dialogue' after peace talks descend into chaos at White House

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman died after falling from a hotel near Waterloo

Woman, 45, falls to her death from hotel near Waterloo station

Undated TV still from With Love, Meghan. Pictured: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ Download Reviews. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Download Reviews.

'I'm Sussex now': Meghan Markle says she's missed her ‘creativity’ as new lifestyle series lands on Netflix
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the defense package at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Europe 'is in an era of re-armament', says Ursula Von Der Leyen announcing 800 billion euro boost to defence spending
JD Vance dismissed the UK and French peacekeeping plan as 'troops from a random country'

Twenty thousand troops from 'some random country' won't bring peace, JD Vance dismisses Starmer's peace plan
Tributes paid to 'wisest comedy alchemist' as Spitting Image star and Dead Ringers producer dies in tragic 'accident'

Tributes paid to 'wisest comedy alchemist' as Spitting Image star and Dead Ringers producer dies in tragic 'accident'
BRITAIN-HEALTH-FOOD-OBESITY

More than half of adults and third of children to be overweight or obese by 2050

SPAIN-ACCIDENT

Brits among 51 injured after buses collide in Barcelona

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, died on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee aged 82

Carl Dean, husband of country music superstar Dolly Parton for nearly 60 years, dies aged 82
Donald Trump has paused all military aid to Ukraine

Trump pauses all military aid to Ukraine as he demands Zelenskyy show 'commitment to peace' following clash
Donald Trump

White House 'drawing up plans to ease sanctions against Russia' after Trump launches fresh attack against Zelenskyy