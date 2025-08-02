From father to son we follow Sheffield Wednesday - now, we have to fight for it

2 August 2025, 10:55 | Updated: 2 August 2025, 10:59

Sheffield Wednesday fans hold up poster in a protest to Dejphon Chansir during the Sky Bet Championship match Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday fans hold up poster in a protest to Dejphon Chansir during the Sky Bet Championship match Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

I never wanted to write this article. But after a summer of silence, crisis, and chaos, I no longer have a choice.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The football club I love—have followed all my life—is imploding. Every day brings more bad news about Sheffield Wednesday, and honestly, I can’t say where this ends.

We’ve been dragged into freefall because of the intransigence and negligence of one man.

More on Dejphon Chansiri later.

I’ve been a Wednesday fan all my life. Unlike some, I can’t recall my first match at Hillsborough, but I do remember a promotion clash with Chelsea in the early '80s.

I fell in love instantly. There’s an old saying among Wednesday fans: “You don’t choose Wednesday. The club chooses you.”

And The Owls certainly got their talons into me. Over the past 40 years, I’ve spent a small fortune and clocked up thousands of miles watching this team. Along the way, I’ve met brilliant, funny, and loyal people—friends for life.

Just before COVID, I took my son to his first game. He’s ten now. We both have season tickets. We should be excited for the season ahead.

Because football isn’t just about what happens on the pitch.

It’s about the memories—those long train rides full of laughs, the goosebumps as you climb the steps to your seat, the joy of buying your kid a pre-match hot dog from your favourite stand. And that spine-tingling moment when 30,000 voices join in for “Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday.”

But this summer has been nothing short of disastrous.

The club is under multiple transfer embargoes for breaching financial regulations. Players and staff have walked out after not being paid. Hillsborough’s North Stand is closed due to safety concerns.

And through it all, we’ve heard nothing meaningful from Chansiri. Instead, he appears to have been enjoying a family holiday in Venice.

He claims he's willing to sell—but turned down a £40 million offer earlier this summer. Meanwhile, the damage keeps piling up.

Chansiri—whose family controls Thai Union Group, which owns seafood brands like John West—has been widely criticised for his mismanagement of the club.

Local MP Clive Betts put it plainly: “This is just the most recent issue in a host of problems he has brought and failed to recognise and address. Chansiri clearly has no idea what he is doing with the club and should just move on and sell to an owner that will actually care about the club and its fans.”

So what now? And why should anyone who doesn’t support Sheffield Wednesday care?

Because this is bigger than one club.

This is about right and wrong. About people, communities, jobs, and a passion passed down through generations.

A football club isn’t just the toy of a careless, out-of-his-depth owner. And yet, during the worst crisis of his tenure, Chansiri has mostly remained silent—except for a single public statement in which he lashed out at a potential buyer.

So what’s next for this proud old club, founded in 1867?

The football authorities haven’t helped. Only today did the EFL finally acknowledge that Wednesday may not be able to fulfil its fixtures.

The newly formed football regulator remains underpowered and inexperienced. We fans are left to fend for ourselves.

We’ve been hammered. We’ve been ignored. And no one understands why Chansiri hasn’t sold, especially when he clearly can’t afford to keep the club running.

So who will step in?

Who will help the local businesses that depend on matchdays to stay afloat?

It’s become clear that no cavalry is coming. It’s down to us, the fans. We’ve become a case study in how easily a club can be driven into the ground by a negligent owner.

We are fighting for our club.

And if Wednesday is to have a future, we’ll need to live up to the club’s own motto: “Wisdom and Courage.”

We’re going to need both in the months ahead.

________________

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

The high street in Southwold, Suffolk.

People living in towns feel left behind - they're right

3 hours ago

Stock image of girl reading phone in bed

Teens cracking age verifications is the new fake ID – and more damaging

4 hours ago

d

Car finance commissions get a reality check, writes Daniel Barnett

15 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jonathan Baker, the Bishop of Fulham.

Bishop who went viral for telling a choir to stop its 'terrible racket' and 'get out of my house' apologises

More new mothers will be able to access 24/7 breastfeeding support after the Government extended a national helpline.

More mothers to get 24/7 access to breastfeeding support

Electric Lime Bicycles In London

Lime axed in west London borough after mounting complaints about e-bike safety

Lucy Reed died during a day trip to seaside town Cleethorpes.

Girl, 15, died after swimming on 'full stomach' of pizza and chips during day trip to British seaside town

Millions of motorists have missed out on compensation over car finance mis-selling after a Supreme Court rules agreements lawful.

The Supreme Court’s car finance ruling backs big lenders – but leaves consumers in the cold

Protesters descended on an asylum seeker hotel near Heathrow Airport in the latest anti-mirgant demonstration amid a wave sweeping across Britain.

Protesters descend on asylum seeker hotel near Heathrow Airport in latest anti-migrant demonstration

Latest News

See more Latest News

Grand Ole Opry star and country music legend Jeannie Seely, 85, died on August 1, 2025 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.

Dolly Parton leads tributes for Don’t Touch Me hitmaker Jeannie Seely who dies aged 85

After Oasis, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Concert at V festival, Chelmsford Essex UK

The 19 songs Oasis played in their final show before breaking up in 2009

Tom Holland has addressed 'speculation' he could be the next James Bond.

Tom Holland addresses 'speculation' he could be the next 007

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min speaks during a press conference ahead of a match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in Seoul, South Korea.

'It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career': Son Heung-min announces Tottenham departure
Emma Raducanu hits a return to Amanda Anisimova of the United States.

Emma Raducanu out of Canadian Open after losing in straight sets to American fifth seed Amanda Anisimova
Patients in the waiting room in the NHS East Quay Medical Centre, Bridgwater, Somerset.

'Invisible' NHS waiting list 'crisis' leaves three million without care after GP referral, new data shows
Female Biathlete Laura Dahlmeier of Germany prior a training session at the Biathlon World Championships, in the Holmenkollen Ski Arena, Oslo, Norway, 04 March 2016. Photo: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier's distraught climbing partner describes heartbreaking decision to leave body on Pakistan mountain
Asda has stressed the importance of spreading the cost of Christmas for customers, after festive products were already spotted on sale in its stores.

Asda stresses importance of ‘spreading cost of Christmas’ for families as holiday goodies on sale early
Caller Susan rejects the idea that boomers 'had it easier'

Caller Susan rejects the idea that boomers 'had it easier'

Princess Anne

Man who tried to kidnap Princess Royal in 1974 claims innocence after release