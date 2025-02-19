Shorter summers won’t save an overstretched education system

The current British school holiday system is undeniably outdated, failing to align with the realities of modern children and their families. Picture: Getty Images

By Claire Walley

The current British school holiday system is undeniably outdated, failing to align with the realities of modern children and their families.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

While there is merit in discussing changes to the school holiday structure, it is crucial to recognise that such adjustments alone will not address the broader challenges facing our education system.

This system is ill-equipped to support the diverse needs of today’s children, particularly those with special educational needs (SEN).

As highlighted in the recent Ofsted report, Sir Martin noted the disruptive impact that prolonged school holidays can have, particularly for vulnerable students.

However, we believe that the real source of instability lies in the existing regulatory framework that governs schools.

Many institutions struggle to meet the needs of their students due to overstretched teachers and insufficient training and support for staff working with SEN students.

This lack of resources can create far more significant disruptions than the transition from holiday back to school in September.

Once again, we encounter a piecemeal approach to addressing the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul of the education system.

To truly meet the needs of SEN students—and all students—we must move beyond superficial changes and advocate for a fundamental restructuring that prioritises inclusivity and support for everyone in our educational landscape.

Claire Walley is The SEN Expert, providing young people and families with personal and professional support throughout their education.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk