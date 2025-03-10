Sick of doomscrolling at the dinner table? The cure starts with stepping outside

10 March 2025, 09:40

Professor Sam Wass

By Professor Sam Wass

On Internet Safety Day, it’s time to confront the growing concern around screen addiction, not only in children but in parents too.

Research from Feather Down reveals that over 76% of parents worry their children are spending too much time on screens, with nearly half citing poor weather as a barrier to outdoor play. And it’s not just kids - parents are often as glued to their devices as their children, contributing to a cycle of screen dependency that impacts family dynamics and mental health.

Studies show that this ‘always-on’ digital culture has significant consequences. Excessive screen time can lead to increased anxiety and depression in both children and adults.

The problem is clear - our screens are dominating family life. More than one in ten families admit to spending over 9 hours a day on screens for leisure, while almost half of families report spending at least five hours daily in front of digital devices. This constant connectivity not only diminishes family time but also affects physical and mental wellbeing.

So, how can we break this cycle? The answer lies in nature. Studies suggest that spending more time outdoors can significantly reduce stress and improve mood, and this is true even for children as young as 12 months.

Nature offers immediate benefits, with research highlighting that time spent in natural environments enhances learning and focus, especially for children. In fact, research has found that even just 20 minutes of outdoor activity can improve concentration and mood - benefits that are crucial for the whole family.

The good news is that parents can create opportunities for outdoor fun that feel just as inviting as the indoors. One simple way to make the outdoors feel more like home is by personalising the space. That can be as simple as bringing familiar items, such as toys or decorations, to help children feel more comfortable in the natural environment.

But encouraging children to ditch their devices and embrace the outside isn’t an easy task. To help families make that shift, I’ve partnered with Feather Down Farms, who provide a ‘gentle’ introduction to outdoor living. Their off-grid hideaways offer a comfortable yet authentic experience, encouraging children to disconnect from screens and immerse themselves in nature. Families can create meaningful memories together through farm activities, free from the pressures of social media and technology.

These kinds of outdoor experiences improve concentration, reduce stress, and strengthen family bonds - key elements for healthy development in today’s digital world.

________________

Professor Sam Wass is a leading child psychologist and media spokesperson, who is an expert in child stress.

