Floods, lies, and lost lives in Texas point to a week of American failure, writes Simon Marks

11 July 2025, 17:53

Floods, lies, and lost lives in Texas point to a week of American failure, writes Simon Marks
Floods, lies, and lost lives in Texas point to a week of American failure, writes Simon Marks. Picture: Alamy
Simon Marks

By Simon Marks

It has been a week of tragedy, finger-pointing, and questions about responsibility and accountability in Texas

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Last Friday, while Americans celebrated Independence Day, a wall of rain swept through the Texas Hill Country, unleashing devastating floods in one of the state’s most beloved summer destinations. At least 120 lives have been lost; 170 people are still missing.

But while floodwaters recede, questions about preparedness and accountability only rise.

Among the most harrowing scenes: children at Camp La Junta forced to climb rafters at 4am to escape rapidly rising waters. Survivors like 14-year-old Ruffin Boyett and his younger brother Piers were lucky. Others were not.

Texas Emergency Management Chief W. Nim Kidd insists the National Weather Service (NWS) did not predict the scale of the disaster. But it's what happened before the forecast that deserves scrutiny. Texas’ two main NWS offices, in Houston and San Antonio, are operating with gaping staff shortages due to cuts implemented by the so-called Department of Government Efficiency—an Elon Musk-led initiative under Donald Trump’s presidency. In San Antonio, the man tasked with warning coordination left his post weeks ago, and no one was hired to replace him.

Yet when asked if these vacancies played a role in the catastrophe, Trump deflected entirely—blaming Biden, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott offered a football metaphor. “Winners don’t look for blame,” he said, as if holding government accountable were somehow unmanly.

But the cost of political machismo is now being counted in body bags.

Elsewhere, another disaster is quietly brewing. The United States has lost its measles-free status. Cases are at their highest in 25 years. Pediatrician and Senate candidate Dr. Annie Andrews called it a “five-alarm fire”—blaming anti-vaccine conspiracist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now bizarrely leading the Department of Health, for gutting the vaccine advisory board.

And then, the Epstein scandal re-emerged. In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed Epstein’s client list was sitting on her desk. This week, the DOJ declared no such list exists. The reversal came after Elon Musk accused Trump himself of being on that very list—raising the spectre of a cover-up at the highest levels.

Yet when pressed, Trump dismissed it all. “This creep? Epstein? Why are you even asking?” he snapped, as if transparency were a sideshow.

But you cannot govern by conspiracy alone. Sooner or later, the truth demands answers.

And that’s the tragedy. In a week of immense human loss and eroding public trust, America’s leaders seem more focused on optics than on doing their jobs: keeping people safe.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us, email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Unite's spilt from Labour is a blow for the party, writes Aggie Chambre

Unite’s Break from Labour: A Long Time Coming, but Still a Blow, writes Aggie Chambre

3 hours ago

A disgrace to our defenders: MPs must choose between justice for veterans or favours for Gerry Adams

They risked their lives in Northern Ireland — and now face legal war from their own government, writes Mark Francois

6 hours ago

I was just handed a leaflet during a breakdown – our mental health system is still broken

During my breakdown, they just handed me a leaflet – mental health support is still failing

9 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a fire at a block of flats on Hillingdon Street in Walworth.

Woman hospitalised after 70 firefighters tackle blaze in 17-storey south London tower block
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) celebrates towards the crowd after winning a set against Taylor Fritz (USA) mens singles semi-final.

Carlos Alcaraz stuns in Wimbledon semis as win over Taylor Fritz keeps hat-trick bid alive

Effigies of migrants in a boat burn atop a bonfire at Moygashel, Co Tyrone.

‘Shameful’ bonfire with migrant effigies in Northern Ireland being treated as hate incident
Raynor Winn bei der Premiere des Kinofilms 'Der Salzpfad / The Salt Path' und des Verleihung des CineMerit Awards auf dem 42. Filmfest München 2025 im Deutschen Theater. München, 01.07.2025

Salt Path author's new book delayed after doubts cast over husband's diagnosis caused her 'considerable distress'
Crystal Palace have been dumped out of the Europa League.

Crystal Palace kicked out of Europa League despite historic FA Cup victory

Donald Rose

UK's oldest man D-Day veteran Donald Rose has died aged 110

Brooklyn Beckham has unfollowed brothers Cruz and Romeo

Brooklyn Beckham unfollows his brothers despite appearing to offer an olive branch in family feud
Sutton Park, West Mids

Tragedy as body of teenage boy pulled from lake

The Duchess of Edinburgh lays flowers at memorial to the victims of the Srebrenica massacre at the Srebrenica Memorial Centre, on day two of her visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide

King sends message to mark 30th anniversary of Srebrenica Genocide

'Once I came out, my career took off.'

Christopher tells Iain how coming out as gay makes you more ‘trustworthy’