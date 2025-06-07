Skip the debt, start earning: Why apprenticeships are Britain's best-kept career secret

7 June 2025, 14:29

Apprenticeships
Apprenticeships. Picture: Alamy
Robert Halfon

By Robert Halfon

Britain has a serious skills problem.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Employers are crying out for qualified workers, from tech wizards to healthcare heroes. But here's the thing: traditional university routes aren't filling these gaps fast enough. Apprenticeships are.

While your friends are racking up many thousands in student debt and facing a tough graduate job market, you could earn a wage and gain fundamental skills employers want. That's the power of an apprenticeship – and it's time to climb the apprentice and skills ladder of opportunity.

Earn While You Learn – It's That Simple

Forget three years of beans on toast and overdrafts. Apprentices get paid from day one while picking up skills that matter in the real world. No disconnect between theory and practice – you'll learn skills and knowledge simultaneously, making you immediately valuable to employers.

And the numbers don't lie. Over 90% of apprentices who finish their programmes land skilled jobs, often staying with the same employer who trained them. Try getting those odds with a generic degree.

Common Misconceptions

Despite this, many people don’t realise that apprenticeships now run from Level 3 (equivalent to A-levels) all the way up to degree level and beyond. You can become everything from a skilled electrician or advanced manufacturing technician to a chartered accountant, software engineer, or even a solicitor – all through apprenticeships.

Want to work in tech? Digital apprenticeships are leading to degree-level qualifications. Fancy finance? You can train as an investment banker through apprenticeship routes. Healthcare calling? Nursing degree apprenticeships are available. The days when apprenticeships only led to traditional trades are long gone.

Another common misconception is that apprenticeships are only for 16-year-olds. Nearly half of all apprentices are over 25. Whether you're stuck in a dead-end job, returning to work after time off, or ready for a complete career change, apprenticeships offer a ladder up without the financial nosedive.

The Social Mobility Engine

Apprenticeships are breaking down the barriers that have kept too many people locked out of promising careers. They're giving people from all backgrounds, regardless of family income, postcode, or whether you're the first in your family to aim for a professional career, a genuine shot at skilled, well-paid jobs.

No family connections are needed, no expensive private education is required, and there is no needfor parents who understand how the professional world works—just your willingness to learn and work hard. Apprenticeships judge you on your potential, not your past, making them one of the most powerful tools for social mobility we have.

Your Move

Britain needs skilled workers. Employers are desperate for talent. And you need a career that pays the bills and offers progression. Apprenticeships tick every box.

From aeronautical engineering to zoology, with business, healthcare, media and policing in between, there's virtually no career path that doesn't now have an apprenticeship route. And those who complete their programmes? They're getting the employment outcomes that matter, in skilled jobs, career progression, and employers who value what they bring to the table.

The challenge isn't whether apprenticeships work. It's making sure more people know they exist and are on a fast track to the career you want.

_____________________

Rt Hon Robert Halfon is ex-Skills Minister and Senior Adviser at BPP Education Group

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Veteran

Vulnerable and overlooked: We must support veterans long after their last salute

2 hours ago

Honest passengers are paying the price for a broken rail system.

Honest passengers are paying the price for a broken rail system

3 hours ago

‘Dig for victory’: How Labour dug deep to win the Hamilton by-election, and what it means for Scottish politics

‘Dig for victory’: How Labour dug deep to win the Hamilton by-election, and what it means for Scottish politics

13 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ange Postecoglou

Spurs stars pay tribute to sacked Ange Postecoglou as favourite for Tottenham job revealed

: British singer and songwriter Rod Stewart.

'Devastated' Rod Stewart cancels string of US shows to recover from flu ahead of headline UK gig
NHS app on smartphone coronavirus COVID-19 link and symptoms check.

Millions more patients to receive screening invites and appointment reminders on NHS app

Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures as he leaves the semifinal match of the French Tennis Open against Italy's Jannik Sinner at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 6, 2025.

Djokovic says French Open loss to Sinner could be his 'last ever match' at Roland Garros

Over 6,000 arrests and 9,000 visits carried out across the UK since July, as part of a nationwide crackdown on illegal working.

Migrant arrests for illegal working surge 51% as Government cracks down on rogue employers

Had a single ticket-holder matched all the winning numbers, they would have claimed a record jackpot of £210 million

EuroMillions numbers revealed as UK players scoop multi-million pound prizes

The strain, dubbed Nimbus, descends from the already destructive Omicron variant and has made it's way on to Britain's shores after sparking a rise in cases in China, Singapore and Hong Kong

'Nimbus' Covid variant hits UK: Scientists warn of possible summer infection wave

Claim notifications have been sent to the Clifford Health Club and Spa on behalf of three former spa members.

'I went to keep healthy and ended up getting gassed': Spa members launch legal action after toxic chemical leak
Hotelier is 'leaving the UK because of Labour'

Hotelier is 'leaving the UK because of Labour'

The Sussexes celebrate Lilibet's birthday at Disneyland

Meghan shares glimpse into Lilibet's Disneyland birthday bash with rare look at family life