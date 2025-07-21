Small claim, big wait - our failing court system, writes Daniel Barnett

Small claim, big wait - our failing court system.
Daniel Barnett

By Daniel Barnett

Most everyday civil disputes end up in the county court: unpaid bills, consumer rows, minor injury claims, landlord and tenant issues, and neighbour fallouts.

Just over 1.7 million claims were issued last year. MPs on the House of Commons Justice Committee have today described the county court as the “Cinderella” of the justice system, a “dysfunctional service” where a typical small claim now waits more than fifty weeks for a hearing and larger claims often take even longer.

Justice delayed means people surrender their rights or settle for less than they are owed.

Getting anyone at the court to answer is a grind. Central email inboxes and phone lines regularly go unanswered, and letters and case papers vanish into backlogs.

Heavy blocklisting means parties travel to court only to discover their matter has been bumped for lack of judges. The buildings themselves are creaking: leaking roofs, broken lifts, asbestos and even rats have all been reported. Many sites still lack step-free access.

For small claims (up to £10,000), most people appear without lawyers. The rules are complex, and evidence sometimes goes missing. If you are chasing a tradesperson, a holiday refund or a faulty car, the year-long wait ties up money and adds stress. Defendants who owe cash can exploit the delay, while claimants in need of swift payment or facing eviction may simply abandon the process.

The House of Commons Justice Select Committee has demanded a root-and-branch review of the County Court system by Spring 2026, hard targets to cut waiting times, more judges and staff, and an urgent repair programme for the worst buildings. It calls for plain English guidance so litigants can navigate forms, wider use of online hearings, and automatic repayment of wasted costs when administrative errors (including listing too many cases for the same day) derail a case.

Will it happen? The government must reply within two months of 21 July 2025. Cheap, quick wins like better guidance, live performance data and more online listings look realistic. Big ticket fixes (such as building repairs and a full IT overhaul, and payment of people’s wasted costs when hearings don’t go ahead) depend on Treasury money and sustained political will, so don’t expect that to happen any time soon.

