Smoking is back in style - but the risk of lung cancer hasn’t gone anywhere

1 August 2025, 11:00

Smoking's cultural resurgence is a problem for public health.
Smoking's cultural resurgence is a problem for public health. Picture: LBC
Dr David Crane

By Dr David Crane

You’ve probably noticed it. Cigarettes are back - not just in ashtrays, but in popular culture.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

From The Bear to Bridgerton, fashion shoots to social media, smoking is being styled as nostalgic, chic, and even aspirational again.

But let’s be clear: behind the aesthetic lies a huge challenge to public health.

Smoking is still one of the country’s biggest killers and is the leading cause of lung cancer - responsible for 86% of deaths. In the UK, it contributes to over 500,000 hospital admissions and 80,000 deaths annually. Globally, it kills 8 million people every year, that’s more than COVID-19 in its worst year.

And yet, the cultural tide is shifting. For younger generations raised with vaping, cigarettes can now feel ‘retro’. As the Guardian described it, cigarettes are seen as a ‘soft rebellion against polished perfection’.

What’s the harm in a little rebellion?

Quite a lot, actually.

Every time smoking is glamorised, it chips away at years of public health progress. It risks derailing the UK Government’s 2030 target to become smoke-free - a goal that, frankly, we’re already in danger of missing, as smoking slips down the public health agenda.

I know how hard it is to quit. I smoked for over 20 years, tried everything, and failed. That frustration led me to build Smoke Free, a digital support app that’s now offered for free via the NHS and has helped nearly 1 million people worldwide quit smoking. This year alone, we’ll help 25,000 more in the UK – and potentially save the NHS over £150m in future treatment costs.

Quitting is one of the most impactful health decisions a person can make. But willpower alone doesn’t work. Behavioural science does. The Smoke Free app provides round-the-clock support, personalised quit plans, digital therapies and data-driven insights to give people the tools they need to quit for good.

The idea that you can ‘decide’ to stop and walk away is a myth - one that sets people up to fail. Most smokers want to quit. They just aren’t getting the right help at the right time.

Cities like Manchester are showing what’s possible. In five years, they’ve prevented 43 million cigarettes from being smoked, saving £20m in public costs. We need to scale that kind of impact quickly, especially when the cultural winds are gusting in the opposite direction, however temporarily.

On World Lung Cancer Day, let’s not let glamourised cigarette smoke cloud our judgement. Smoking is back in style, perhaps - but the risk of lung cancer hasn’t gone anywhere. With the exception of tobacco manufacturers, we are all served to remain clear about the causes and the choices.

________________

Dr David Crane is the Founder & CEO of Smoke Free.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Andrew Tate (R) and his brother Tristan (L) speak to the media as they arrive in Romania back from US, in Bucharest March 22, 2025.

Andrew Tate is beyond salvation, but his misguided followers can still find happiness

4 hours ago

In a sea of Olivias and Henrys, here’s why I still believe in timeless names—and welcome the return of Otto

In a sea of Olivias and Henrys, here’s why I still believe in timeless names—and welcome the return of Otto

5 hours ago

A camera being used during trials at Scotland Yard for the new facial recognition system.

When cameras take over policing, innocent people pay the price

20 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters descended on an asylum seeker hotel near Heathrow Airport in the latest anti-mirgant demonstration amid a wave sweeping across Britain.

Protesters descend on asylum seeker hotel near Heathrow Airport in latest anti-migrant demonstration

A man was accidentally run over by his wife in Priorswell Road car park in Worksop.

Husband, 72, run over by wife in car park dies in ‘tragic accident’

Ameiya, 13 and Ricardo del Brocco, 11, known as Maya and Jubs, are pictured here moments before they died

Pictured: Tragic siblings, 11 and 13, who drowned on holiday after begging for 'one last swim'

London civil servant. A suited office worker passing a street sign for Parliament Street and Whitehall in the civil service district of Westminster.

Civil service internships to be restricted to working class

Drones, knife arches and detection dogs are among the tactics being used in an attempt to bring down the number of incidents, with the forces also increasing visible patrols and the number of plain clothes officers on the streets.

Reduction in knife-related robberies in UK’s high-risk areas as ninja sword ban takes effect in England and Wales

Foreign-born prisoners in UK jails reached the highest levels since 2013.

Foreign-born prisoners account for 1 in 8 of the total UK jail population - reaching its highest level since 2013

Latest News

See more Latest News

João Palhinha

Tottenham set to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha on season-long loan

Jeremy Clarkson with cows in Clarkson's Farm series 2

What is bovine tuberculosis, the disease that has broken on Clarkson's farm?

Ian Maxwell claimed his sister was innocent, accusing Ms Giuffre of “ruining the lives” of both her and Prince Andrew

'No tears for Virginia Giuffre’: Ghislaine Maxwell's brother brands Epstein accuser a 'monster' who 'ruined lives'
Simon Pegg has blamed undiagnosed ADHD on his bad driving.

Actor Simon Pegg blames 'undiagnosed ADHD' for multiple driving bans and hire car crashes

Clarkson, 64, said he found one of his puppies dead this morning

Jeremy Clarkson reveals his puppy died and Diddly Squat farm will have to ‘lock down’ for two months after TB outbreak
Ronan Kanda and his mum, Pooja.

The boy behind the ban: Who was Ronan Kanda and what is Ronan's Law?

England Lion’s head coach Andrew Flintoff has praised NHS staff.

Freddie Flintoff praises 'love and compassion' of NHS staff who cared for him after Top Gear crash
Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy

Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight to pen upcoming James Bond script

Ben Kentish finds holes in caller Damien's claims about 'incompatible religions'

Ben Kentish finds holes in caller Damien's claims about 'incompatible religions'

Caller John - Asylum seekers

"Britain isn't the soft touch people think it is"