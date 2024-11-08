Smugglers thrive on closed borders—Starmer’s plan falls short without safe routes for desperate migrants

8 November 2024, 08:39

Smugglers thrive on closed borders—Starmer’s plan falls short without safe routes for desperate migrants.
Smugglers thrive on closed borders—Starmer’s plan falls short without safe routes for desperate migrants. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Starkey

Keir Starmer says he wants to work with countries in the Western Balkans to break the business model of smugglers, but if he’s serious then he must be prepared for an honest conversation about what that business model is.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Smugglers don’t create migrants; they are opportunists who take advantage of people who have no other options. There is no visa for people to come and claim asylum in the UK, so when people have a need to flee from wars, persecution, trafficking and other forms of violence, the smugglers are often the only option available.

Theirs is a business model that depends on countries trying to keep people out so the smugglers can charge a premium to get them in.

These routes are dangerous and rife with exploitation. People often fall victim to traffickers who make false promises of safety in Europe and then ruthlessly exploit them for their own benefit.

Deals with the Albanian government have led to young Albanians facing increased risk of violence and exploitation in the UK as a result of the lack of routes to safety. Repeating these deals will only put more people at risk and strengthen the grip of traffickers.

The last government spent years pursuing ever more costly and ineffective deterrence measures, from the Rwanda plan to increased border security to shutting down the asylum system. Still, none of it ever succeeded in stopping people from trying to reach safety.

As the UK and France made each route more difficult, the smugglers simply changed their tactics and took people down ever more dangerous paths. Still, the impact of the ‘Stop the Boats’ mission is not shown in the number of people coming, which has actually increased, but in the growing number of deaths in the Channel.

The new government was right to scrap the Rwanda plan, but their continued focus on ways to keep people out is sadly more of the same failed policies of deterrence. The reality is that we cannot stop people from trying to seek safety.

All we can do is change how we respond to them. Do we create a system that offers safe, orderly routes or continues to force people to risk their lives?

If this government is serious about breaking the business model of smugglers, the only option is to move away from deterrence and offer people a genuine alternative to the smugglers. Until then, we will continue to see people losing their lives in search of safety.

________________

Lauren Starkey is an independent social worker and anti-trafficking campaigner.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Donald Trump.

Joe Rogan’s podcast propelled Trump to victory—and changed the rules of political communication

23 hours ago

Flooding And Heavy Rain In Valencia Region Of Spain

What we have seen in Spain these last days is a preview of the future if we do not take action on climate change

5 days ago

£2m for Holocaust education is welcome – But what will it truly teach?

£2m for Holocaust education is welcome – But what will it truly teach?

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Violence broke out after the match in Amsterdam

Israel sends planes to Amsterdam to 'rescue' football fans as Dutch PM condemns 'anti-Semitic attacks'

David Lammy dismisses Donald Trump 'neo-Nazi symathiser' comments as 'old news'

David Lammy dismisses past criticism of Donald Trump as 'old news' conceding pair will find 'common ground'

Sir Mark Rowley said people with ‘huge influence’ had made comments that risked undermining justice

Met chief Sir Mark Rowley delivers thinly-veiled rebuke to Sadiq Khan and other figures over Chris Kaba remarks

Military dogs get £3m kit upgrade including goggles and combat vests to help k9s parachute into war

Military dogs get £3m kit boost with goggles, vests, and boots to prepare them for parachute drops into combat zones

Nick Ferrari takes to the streets of the US to ask Americans: 'Can you identify these British politicians?'

Nick Ferrari takes to the streets of the US to ask Americans: 'Can you identify these British politicians?'

Migrant caravan of thousands heads towards US border amid fears of Trump’s return to hardline policies

Migrant caravan of thousands makes 'mad dash' to US border ahead of crackdown after Trump takes office

Latest News

See more Latest News

One Direction star Liam Payne's death 'not suicide' Argentina prosecutors say - as three people charged over death

One Direction star Liam Payne's death 'not suicide' Argentina prosecutors say - as three people charged over death
Baby P's mother 'recalled to prison just two years after release' for breaching licence conditions

Baby P's mother, Tracey Connelly, makes fresh bid for freedom weeks after prison recall for breaching licence conditions
Son of farmer who took his own life fearing Budget inheritance tax raid says Starmer 'has blood on his hands'

Son of farmer who took his own life fearing Budget inheritance tax raid says Starmer 'has blood on his hands'
Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer pledges £3.5 million to support homeless veterans ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Donald Trump was inaugurated for the first time in January 2017

Which musical artists could perform at Trump's inauguration in January 2025?

Donald Trump has said he has no choice but to launch mass deportations

Trump says US 'has no choice but to deport illegal immigrants' en masse, as president-elect builds top team
Prince William said the past year has been 'brutal'

Prince William says past year has been 'probably the hardest in his life' after Charles and Kate's cancer diagnoses
Ian Botham was saved from the crocodile by his former rival Merv Hughes

Ian Botham saved from crocodiles by former Australian cricket rival after falling into remote river
Sara Sharif was found dead

Sara Sharif’s ‘evil’ stepmum tied her up with packaging tape, father tells court

Kira Rudyk has warned against Trump's 'illusion' of negotiating with Putin over Ukraine

Putin congratulates 'brave' Trump on election victory as Ukrainian MP warns against 'illusion' of peace negotiations