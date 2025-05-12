The End of International Recruitment: A Crisis Looming Over Social Care

Kevin Humphrys believes international recruitment has been a cornerstone of maintaining a workforce. Picture: Handout

By Kevin Humphrys

The government’s recent decision to end the recruitment of care workers from abroad later this year is deeply worrying for the social care sector.

This abrupt policy shift will have a profound impact on care providers like Oakland Care Group, where international recruitment has been a cornerstone of maintaining a stable workforce.

Without access to skilled workers from overseas, it would have been significantly harder for us to ensure that we had the right staff to deliver the high-quality care our residents deserve. Social care is not just about filling vacancies; it’s about having compassionate, skilled individuals who can provide dignity and comfort to some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

The previous relaxation of immigration rules, which allowed us to recruit care workers under the health and care visa scheme, was a lifeline for the sector. It helped stem the tide of workforce shortages and brought in committed, skilled professionals who demonstrated lower absenteeism rates, a strong sense of commitment, and consistently high standards. This programme didn’t just fill gaps; it set a benchmark for the quality of care we aspire to provide.

Now, with the removal of this vital recruitment pathway, the sector is being placed in an impossible position. Care providers are already contending with rising costs, mounting vacancies, and increasing demand for services. Removing international recruitment without providing a viable, immediate alternative risks pushing an already fragile system to breaking point.

If the aim is to make the sector more appealing to domestic workers, then real, immediate investment is needed to address pay, working conditions, and career pathways. But more than that, it is time to professionalise the career in care. The growing demand upon the skillsets required of care practitioners cannot be overstated. At Oakland Care Group, we see daily the expertise, compassion, and dedication required to fulfil this role. Care practitioners must manage complex care needs, utilise advanced technologies, fill gaps left by overstretched NHS community teams, and navigate the emotional and psychological demands of the role. This is highly skilled work, and yet Yvette Cooper’s recent description of our indispensable teams as "low-skilled workers" reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of their value and expertise.

To professionalise care is to acknowledge the critical role care practitioners play in our society. This means ensuring pay rates are at least equivalent to those of an identical role in the NHS, investing in career development opportunities, and creating a clear pathway for progression. It also means challenging outdated perceptions and recognising that care is a profession built on skill, knowledge, and compassion. Only by valuing and professionalising the workforce will we be able to meet the growing and complex needs of those who depend on us.

We must also consider the broader implications of this policy for the people who rely on social care. Workforce shortages don’t just mean longer recruitment timelines or increased costs for providers; they mean delayed or diminished care for those who need it most. Older adults and people with disabilities depend on consistent, high-quality support to live with dignity and independence. If care providers cannot recruit and retain enough staff, the quality and availability of this care are inevitably at risk.

To compound the issue, the government’s position does not address the root causes of the workforce challenges we face. If the aim is to make the sector more appealing to domestic workers, then real, immediate investment is needed to address pay, the professionalisation of the sector, and career pathways.

At Oakland Care Group, we are proud of the diverse, dedicated team we have built, thanks in large part to international recruitment. Our residents have benefited enormously from the compassion and professionalism of overseas workers, who have brought skills, energy, and a commitment to providing person-centred care. This decision, however, risks undoing all of that progress, leaving providers of social care across the country struggling to cope.

As a society, we must ask ourselves: are we prepared to let our most vulnerable people bear the brunt of this decision? Social care is not an optional luxury; it is a fundamental pillar of a compassionate, functioning society. If the government is serious about fixing the care sector, it must provide immediate solutions, not just long-term promises.

The end of international recruitment for care workers is not just a policy change; it’s a potential crisis. We need urgent action to ensure that care providers are supported to continue delivering the safe, high-quality care that so many people rely on. Anything less would be a disservice to both the workers who provide this care and the individuals and families who depend on it.

Kevin Humphrys is CEO of the Oakland Care Group and Director of West Sussex Partners in Care

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk