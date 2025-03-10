Social media is linked to anxiety, depression and low self-esteem - finding a balance for children is key

10 March 2025, 18:01

Children and young people with mental health difficulties are significantly more likely to experience online bullying.
By Michela Hughes and Paol Stuart-Thompson

Over the past few months at Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind, we have been visiting schools, colleges and education facilities across the region, delivering Early Suicide Prevention Workshops (funded by the UK Government).

Over the course of these workshops, we discussed the link between social media, screen time and the mental health of the young people in our community.

Social media plays a major role in young people's lives, shaping how they communicate and express themselves.

While it offers benefits like connection, support and creative outlets, it also presents challenges that impact mental health.

There’s no doubt the digital world influences young people, sometimes negatively.

Social media is linked to anxiety, depression, cyberbullying and low self-esteem.

Children and young people with mental health difficulties are significantly more likely to experience online bullying.

The constant comparisons and pressure to engage online can be overwhelming.

Currently, 1 in 5 school-age children or young people has a mental health difficulty, yet only a third received treatment last year in England.

Excessive screen time can disrupt sleep, reduce physical activity, and increase stress.

Blue light from screens affects sleep and the fear of missing out keeps many scrolling late into the night.

Finding a balance is key.

Setting time limits, taking breaks from screens, following positive content and encouraging open conversations can help. Social media isn’t entirely good or bad – it depends on how it’s used.

By promoting a healthier digital culture, we can help young people benefit from social media while reducing its risks.

Michela Hughes and Paol Stuart-Thompson are trainers at Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

