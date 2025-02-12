'Sort out the mess or we'll take action': This is how we're striking the right balance on e-bikes in the City

By Shravan Joshi MBE

Last week, I met senior UK representative of Lime, to voice concerns about the challenges posed by e-bikes cluttering our pavements.

It is an issue that almost anyone living, working or visiting inner London will be aware of, and one that the London Councils, Transport for London and the Mayor are rapidly working on, to deliver consistent enforcement legislation across the entire capital.

Both Lime and our other key provider Forest, are aware of these issues too, and this meeting provided an opportunity to ensure their global senior leadership fully understand the impact.

The City of London Corporation’s Transport Strategy makes a firm commitment to prioritise developing a more accessible, sustainable and affordable transport system. This includes, wherever we can, improving public spaces and enabling easy access to cycling. But as is clear for all to see, one cannot come at the expense of the other.

The City Corporation already has agreements in place with hire operators around where people should park bikes, but in response to the scale of complaints received, we have been compelled to trial our own clean-up campaign, to reduce pavement obstructions caused by poor parking.

The message to providers was clear- sort out the mess, or the City Corporation will take action!

Over the past two weeks we have removed and stored around 120 badly parked bikes that block pavements and cause a nuisance to pedestrians and then, charged them back to the providers to cover our costs.

E-bikes providers in the City have seen remarkable success, with an 85% increase in trips from 2023 to 2024 and a 61% rise in total riders. I am proud to be one of them! With 16 million journeys taken during London’s commuting hours in 2024, the convenience they provide is undeniable—but so too are the challenges for our streets.

Thankfully, our e-bike providers have taken our warnings seriously, with Lime announcing a £20 million action plan to address public concerns. This is welcome news, particularly a funded programme that helps ensure we can continue to see dockless bikes on London’s streets without causing disruption and obstacles to others.

Alongside this, we will keep up the pressure to make sure results are quantified and meaningful.

Shravan Joshi MBE is the Chairman of Planning and Transportation at the City of London Corporation.

