The 'special relationship' reborn? Why Trump's second term could cement a stronger US-UK alliance

14 April 2025, 10:41 | Updated: 14 April 2025, 10:42

By Darren G. Spinck

The United States and United Kingdom fought side-by-side as allies in two world wars, and, as the Cold War between the West and Soviet Union became frostier, Washington and London strengthened its “Special Relationship”.

Together, Americans and Britons have formed the backbone of NATO for over 75 years, shared intelligence through the Five Eyes alliance, and spilled blood and treasure together in Iraq and Afghanistan.

As with most relationships in life, the US and UK have faced their share of bumps in the road.

In 1956, the UK, France, and Israel invaded Egypt. US President Eisenhower threatened Prime Minister Eden, that the US would drive down the British pound unless the British military withdrew from Port Said. Historian Nicholas Mulder wrote that the British government could not resist US pressure to withdraw UK troops from Egypt, and the subsequent embarrassment marked the end of London’s imperial influence in the Middle East and Asia.

The “Special Relationship” faced similar strains when America showed initial ambivalence during the 1982 Falklands War, and only one year after, the then Prime Minister Thatcher expressed her dismay over the 1983 US invasion of Commonwealth member Grenada, telling President Reagan she was “deeply disturbed” by the action.

Despite these challenges, the “Special Relationship” not only endured but grew stronger. There is little reason to believe that ties between the two allies will not continue to prosper during a second Trump presidency—despite breathless claims to the contrary from some political commentators in both Washington and London.

First, President Trump is an avowed anglophile.

While some petty political barbs—originating from both the Trump campaign and London—initially disrupted the “Special Relationship,” cooler heads ultimately prevailed. Prime Minister Starmer was well received at the White House, signaling the kind of pragmatism needed to sustain a strong transatlantic bond. President Trump appeared genuinely pleased by the invitation, delivered by the Prime Minister, from King Charles III for a state visit.

With rumors circulating that the US could be offered associate membership in the Commonwealth, President Trump posted on Truth Social: “I love King Charles.”

During the diplomatic turbulence of President Trump’s first two months in office—marked by tensions both from the White House and its allies—the administration’s clear respect for the UK government and royal family signals a strong commitment to preserving vital commercial and national security ties with Britain.

Second, America remains by far the UK’s largest trading partner. In February, the Department for Business & Trade released 2023 trade and investment data showing that America was both the UK’s largest export market (£179.4 billion, accounting for 21.2% of total exports) and its largest source of imports (£112.1 billion, or 12.9% of total imports).

A US–UK free trade agreement—along with discussions about potentially integrating the UK into the USMCA trade bloc—would benefit both economies. While issues such as greater market access for US agricultural products and modifications to the UK’s digital services tax will be priorities for American negotiators, any eventual deal would remove the UK from Washington’s tariff crosshairs.

Thirdly, America and the UK remain deeply interdependent on security issues. The UK’s nuclear deterrent depends on US-produced Trident missiles, with ongoing maintenance provided by Lockheed Martin. The US Air Force currently maintains four combat-ready squadrons at RAF Lakenheath and RAF Feltwell. Under the AUKUS trilateral pact with Australia, the UK is working with its partners to manufacture and modernize submarine capabilities.

As the United States begins to reorient its national security posture toward hemispheric defence and a greater focus on the Indo-Pacific, the UK will likely be expected to step up and fill the gap left by redeploying U.S. forces—reinforcing its forward troop presence to help sustain the European defence umbrella.

In an increasingly multipolar world, preserving the strength of the US–UK alliance is not merely a matter of sentiment—it is a strategic imperative. Washington and London must embrace a more agile approach—one that strengthens the transatlantic bond through shared economic opportunity, technological innovation, and mutual defence.

A revitalized “Special Relationship” can serve as a stabilizing force in a turbulent world, preventing adversaries from exploiting divisions among Western allies and reaffirming the leadership role of both nations on the global stage.

Darren G. Spinck is a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society and author of the report “Advancing the US-UK ‘Special Relationship’ During the Second Trump Presidency”.

